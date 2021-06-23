Mythic Games Reveals 6: Siege – The Board Game
Mythic Games unveiled their latest tabletop project as they are working to release 6: Siege – The Board Game. Based on the video game Rainbow Six Siege from Ubisoft, the game will essentially give you the tabletop experience of playing a raid map with just two players. One side playing the attacking team with a bomb in the complex while the other players the defenders trying to burst in and defuse. In order to get the game up and going, the team has launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the project funded, which they've already surpassed the original $100k goal as they're at over $700k (as of when we're writing this) with just over a week to go. You can read more about the game below as we wait for the finding to finish and a release date to be announced.
6: Siege – The Board Game is a one-on one tactical shooter with miniatures. The game is predominantly for 2 players, but also supports 3 or 4 players through a dedicated mode. Manoeuvre different operators from Team Six and play as the attackers or the defenders. Shape the battleground to your advantage: breach walls to create openings, use the upper floor to circle around the map in a quick fashion, and plant deadly gadgets for your adversaries to encounter. Create diverse and asymmetric teams and live the tension of the battle with real – time gameplay!
- Feel the heat: Real time guerilla warfare makes for heart-pounding games!
- Exquisite gameplay: With asymmetrical roles, cinematic action and tactical gameplay, 6: Siege – The Board Game is an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master kind of game with a very rewarding learning curve.
- Leaning operators: The iconic video game movement could not be absent from the board game! Open your line of sight, without sacrificing your cover.
- Shape the map: In 6: Siege – The Board Game, some elements of the environment allow interaction. Tear down the walls and barricades!