Nacon Officially Announces RoboCop: Rogue City

During the Nacon Connect livestream today, the company revealed they have a brand new game coming with RoboCop: Rogue City. There isn't much to show off for the game as it was literally announced today, but it looks like you will become the iconic hero of crime-ridden Old Detroit as you'll take down drug dealers and other criminal scum, one shotgun blast at a time. The game is currently penciled in for a 2023 release on PC and consoles, but in the meantime, we have the teaser trailer and a few quotes and info about the game.

RoboCop is a classic sci-fi action-adventure and one of Hollywood's most iconic film franchises of all time. First released in 1987, the franchise continues to resonate with audiences around the world today. Celebrating its 35th anniversary next year, RoboCop has transcended pop culture with a robust consumer products and licensing program and a strong legacy in the gaming space. Nacon and Teyon will work with MGM to develop an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise's DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself. In the original RoboCop film, when good cop Alex Murphy is fatally wounded by ruthless criminals, innovative doctors are able to piece him back together as an unstoppable crime-fighting cyborg called "RoboCop."

"We're delighted to be teaming up with MGM to offer a new vision of a popular franchise that was created over 30 years ago. This game is the perfect fit to pursue our aim of offering different gaming experiences to the widest possible audience," said Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon. Robert Marick, Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, at MGM, said, "We're very much looking forward to collaborating with Nacon and Teyon to bring one of MGM's most timeless I.P.'s back to gaming platforms with a brand-new story. The film is known for gripping action and complex storytelling, and we are excited for RoboCop fans to experience this first hand through the game."