Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida Will Be PAX West 2025's Keynote Speaker

Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida is the keynote speaker for PAX West 2025, giving the opening Storytime address before the event starts this Thursday

This week, PAX West 2025 will kick off in Seattle, and the first person to take the stage is legendary game designer and director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida. Yoshida will give the opening presentation as part of the Storytime address before the entire event kicks off at the Seattle Convention Center on August 29. We have more details about his appearance and othere panels as part of the event, set to launch this Thursday.

A veteran of the Japanese gaming industry for more than three decades, Yoshi-P has been a part of Square Enix for more than 20 years, contributing to the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Fantasian franchises. His work as producer and director on Final Fantasy XIV, starting with 2013's A Realm Reborn, helped shape the MMORPG into the phenomenon it is today. Yoshi-P, alongside a special guest, will also take part in a fireside chat called "A Game Design Group Chat Featuring Seasoned Game Creators," to discuss their experiences in game design. The panel date, time, and guest details will be revealed soon.

"A Realm Reborn is one of the most incredible turnarounds in gaming history, and it's so cool that Yoshi-P is gonna come through," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play. "And he's only one of the cool people stopping by."

As part of the exciting schedule of events, some of the talent behind the characters of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will celebrate the game with a special panel on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM PT. Join panel host Ben Starr (Verso), along with voice actors Jennifer English (Maelle) and Shala Nyx (Sciel), along with motion capture actors Maxene Cazorla (Gustave and Verso), Charlotte Hoepffner (Maelle), and Estelle Darnault (Sciel). The jam-packed schedule of guests also includes Marvel Rivals voice actors Mara Junot (Storm), Erik Braa (Moon Knight), and Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock). They will host meet-and-greets and sign autographs for fans all four days of the show. Check out the current schedule of panels, tournaments and events, with further updates to come in August.

