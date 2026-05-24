Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, the boys

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 5 Adds The Boys As Special Skins

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a visit from The Boys in Season 5, as several characters from the TV series will be added as special skins

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Revenge launches May 27 with The Boys skins, including Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir.

Attack of the Undead gets a Supe twist, with The Boys powers transforming survivors and the final player into deadly heroes.

Battle Royale adds Vought Royale, letting Call of Duty: Mobile players use Temp V powers like Laser Vision, Blink, and more.

Season 5 also brings Armored Royale, a Boys-themed event, and a 1v1 Duel event packed with Epic Call of Duty rewards.

Activision showed off some of the content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile as part of Season 5: Revenge, as The Boys will be making an appearance. As you can see here, they have added Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir to the mix as character skins you can get, along with a few new modes and abilities incorporated into the game that will make you feel like a superhero. We have some details from their latest blog post, as the season launches on May 27, 2026, for iOS and Android.

The Boys Arrive With a Mission in Call of Duty: Mobile For Season 5 – Revenge

The Boys MP — Supe'd Up Attack of the Undead

In this twist on Super Attack of the Undead, all Operators are automatically assigned as one of three Supes: Homelander, Starlight, or Black Noir. One player will be chosen to start as the undead, their objective being to eliminate the Supes, growing their own ranks each time a survivor falls. The undead players have speed, agility, and melee as their primary skill sets. While human players will have ranged weapons and equipment available to help guard themselves from the fast-moving undead. Players must survive until the timer runs out as humans or convert everyone to the undead.

The Final Survivor — All Supe'd Up In a last-ditch effort to fight off the horde, the final survivor of the match will activate their powers, designated by their assigned Supe: Starlight: Emits a shockwave that slows zombies caught in her radius.

Emits a shockwave that slows zombies caught in her radius. Black Noir: Draws a deadly katana, acquiring extra movement speed with each elimination.

Draws a deadly katana, acquiring extra movement speed with each elimination. Homelander: Hovers and can attack foes by shooting lasers from his eyes while managing an overheat meter. The Boys BR — Vought Royale

Vought International's proprietary blend of Temp V is showing up in deliveries across Isolated. Operators who nab a dose of the highly unstable substance will be granted one of four random superpowers, consumed upon activation. The earnable powers include: Charge Jump: Bound through the map with the gravity-defying Charge Jump, allowing you to cover great distances with the press of a button while granting immunity to the fall damage you'd normally take when descending from such a height. As an added benefit, deal damage in a radius where you land, encouraging offensive tactics that take you right into the fight.

Bound through the map with the gravity-defying Charge Jump, allowing you to cover great distances with the press of a button while granting immunity to the fall damage you'd normally take when descending from such a height. As an added benefit, deal damage in a radius where you land, encouraging offensive tactics that take you right into the fight. Laser Vision: Levitate and fire laser beams from your eyes, damaging enemies caught in the crosshairs.

Levitate and fire laser beams from your eyes, damaging enemies caught in the crosshairs. Electric Shockwave: Release an electrical pulse that emits from the Operator, dealing shock damage to enemies caught in the radius while additionally disabling vehicles and equipment.

Release an electrical pulse that emits from the Operator, dealing shock damage to enemies caught in the radius while additionally disabling vehicles and equipment. Blink: Mark your destination and instantly teleport there. A great advantage when attacking and retreating, disorienting the enemy as they attempt to pinpoint your new position.

New Battle Royale Mode: Armored Royale

Engage in vehicular combat in this squad-based mode where players spawn near their own personal armored vehicle. Keeping your vehicle in good shape is critical, as it also serves as the player's spawn point. Complete objectives to earn cash that can be used to upgrade your vehicle and seek out repair stations around the map to heal damage. If you're eliminated while your vehicle is still intact, your Operator will respawn after a short cooldown. If your vehicle has been destroyed, it's off to the Buy Station to purchase a redeploy marker. The last team standing wins.

New Seasonal Events

The Boys Themed Event Choose your faction: The Boys or the Dawn of the Seven. Available right after Season 5 launches, play to earn faction points, earning up to over a dozen Epic rarity rewards, including The Boys-themed Holger 26 — Saved the Day Again weapon Blueprints, the Manta Ray — Maritime Operator Skin, plus other weapon blueprints, Calling Cards, and cosmetics. Complete all assignments for one faction to unlock access to the second, featuring accelerated progression so players can earn all rewards. 1v1 Duel Themed Event – Second to None Back up the trash talk with this 1v1 Duel event in Multiplayer, introducing optimized mechanics for the mode, including round structure adjustments and map updates. Wield the chosen Loadout and show them what you've got, earning rewards along the way, including the Epic weapon BK57 — Power in Number.

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