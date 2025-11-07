Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awesomenauts, Infogrames

Atari Has Relaunched Awesomenauts With New Updates On Steam

Awesomenauts has been given an official relaunch on Steam, bringing about several upgrades and bringing back old content renewed

Starstorm and Overdrive expansions, plus all character skins, are now included free in the base game.

Restored in-game chat features enhanced reporting and improved quality-of-life updates throughout.

Enjoy 3v3 online or local splitscreen MOBA action, map editor, Steam Workshop, and unique heroes.

Atari, working in partnership with Infogrames, have relaunched the game Awesomenauts as an upgraded title with new content and updates. Some of the major upgrades include adding Starstorm and Overdrive paid expansions that now come with the base game for free, all of the content and character skins have been restored, and the lost in-game chat has been reintroduced with an all-new layer of reporting. Pus a number of quality-of-life updates that make the game feel new.

Awesomenauts

Awesomenauts is a MOBA fitted into the form of an accessible 3-on-3 action platformer. Head out to the online battlefields together with your friends as an online party or in local splitscreen! Devise strategies as you upgrade and customize each character's skills to suit your playing style. The year is 3587. Conflict spans the stars as huge robot armies are locked in an enduring stalemate. In their bid for galactic supremacy, they call upon the most powerful group of mercenaries in the universe: the Awesomenauts!

Saturday morning is back – 3v3 online platforming action in true Saturday Morning cartoon style!

– 3v3 online platforming action in true Saturday Morning cartoon style! It's a MOBA! – classes, upgrades, creeps, turrets, bases and tactical depth are all present. Awesomenauts adds fast paced platforming gameplay to create a truly unique and accessible MOBA experience

– classes, upgrades, creeps, turrets, bases and tactical depth are all present. Awesomenauts adds fast paced platforming gameplay to create a truly unique and accessible MOBA experience The Awesomenauts – take control of an extensive cast of highly customizable Awesomenauts, each with their own set of abilities, upgrades, skins, and character themes!

– take control of an extensive cast of highly customizable Awesomenauts, each with their own set of abilities, upgrades, skins, and character themes! Play it your way! – a fully-featured map editor with Steam Workshop integration, custom games, shareable game modes, and lots of crazy community-created content to enjoy!

– a fully-featured map editor with Steam Workshop integration, custom games, shareable game modes, and lots of crazy community-created content to enjoy! Splitscreen action – Online and offline play with up to 3 players in local splitscreen! Get some friends together and take on the world!

– Online and offline play with up to 3 players in local splitscreen! Get some friends together and take on the world! Unlock it all! – earn Awesomepoints to unlock customization options!

– earn Awesomepoints to unlock customization options! Push it to the limit – Face melting battles across multiple exotic planets and alien spaceships!

