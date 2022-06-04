NASA Launches Arcade-Style Game Celebrating New Telescope Launch

NASA, yes, that NASA, has released a brand new arcade-style game this week as they celebrate the launch of a new telescope. The organization is about to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (NGRST), which according to them, is designed to "unravel the secrets of dark energy and dark matter, search for and image exoplanets, and explore many topics in infrared astrophysics." To mark the occasion, they've created a game to mimic 1970's arcade titles called Roman Space Observer, in which you use the telescope to find new objects in space while avoiding other distractions and phenomena roaming in space. You can play the game, totally free, on browser right now and try to rack up the highest score among everyone else playing the game.

With the ever-revolving loop of popular trends, retro 8-bit style games have made a big comeback in the gaming industry. Younger generations are now loving games that older generations still enjoy. This game is intended to entertain players across a wide variety of interests and skillsets, all while spreading the word of the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope and the fantastic science it will uncover. Our goal for this game is to inform and inspire players about the amazing cosmic objects in our universe and what Roman may be able to see in a fun and engaging way.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is a next-generation observatory that will peer through dust and across vast stretches of space and time to survey the infrared universe. The mission will help us solve some of the most profound mysteries in astrophysics, such as how the universe has evolved, its ultimate fate, and whether we are alone. Roman's enormous view of space and fast survey speeds will allow astronomers to observe planets by the thousands, galaxies by the millions, and stars by the billions. The mission also aims to help illuminate two of the biggest cosmic puzzles: dark energy and dark matter.