NBA 2K21 Receives Seventh Patch Update For Console

2K Games revealed details today about the seventh patch coming to the Xbox and PlayStation version of NBA 2K21. We have the full reveal of what's been changed below for you to read, but honestly, there's not a lot here. Usually, when 2K issues a patch for a game like this, there's a lot going on behind it that usually takes care of a lot of issues people have been having. This one doesn't really do that much as it feels more like a housekeeping update more than anything else. On the one hand that's awesome because it means the majority of the game has been stabilized over the last few patches and there isn't a lot that needs fixing. On the other hand, they always make a big deal when there's a new patch and this one could have pretty much been overlooked and most players wouldn't have noticed a difference. Either way, the patch is available for the game right now, all you need to do is update it.

Today's update brings a number of MyTEAM fixes, new additions to 2K Beach as well as many more general updates to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K21 across all game modes. More details on the latest updates are available below: GENERAL: 2K Foundation Inspired court at 2K Beach along with new seasonal decorations.

Updated another set of player likenesses for current NBA players. MyTEAM: Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings.

Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations.

Addressed a name display issue for some playbook cards.

Additional various preparations for upcoming additions to MyTEAM.