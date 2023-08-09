Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Releases The Official New Player Rankings

Let the fighting and debates begin, as 2K Games has released the official list of player rankings for their upcoming game, NBA 2K24.

2K Games has released the official list of NBA 2K24 player rankings, once again preparing to stir controversy as to where they ranked people. Every single year the company releases a new set of rankings of where they believe every major player in the NBA sits, and every year they basically stir the pot as no one ever likes where their favorite players sit. Unless yours is at the top of the list, in which case, everyone else just hates them. That is, if you take this kind of thing seriously, as there are players who just don't by into the hype, while others freak out about it so much they boycott the game for not putting them high enough, or in some cases, not above certain players.

This year is sure to spark more controversy as the top of the list is headlined by The Joker himself, Nikola Jokić, who sits at 98. Right behind him is a five-way tie between Giannis Antetokunpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid. Have fun debating these rankings yourself, as they are available online now, and then prove they're meaningless when you trounce some of these players with someone ranked 80 when NBA 2K24 comes out on September 8th, 2023.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić: 98 OVR

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokunpo: 96 OVR

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James: 96 OVR

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid: 96 OVR

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant: 96 OVR

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry: 96 OVR

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic: 95 OVR

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler: 95 OVR

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: 94 OVR

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 94 OVR

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard: 94 OVR

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!