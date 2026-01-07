Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Addition For Season 4

NBA 2K26 has revealed its plans for Season 4, as they gear up for the All-Star Game and bring back a fan-favorite addition from NBA 2K16

Article Summary NBA 2K26 Season 4 brings back Rivet City Championship Park from NBA 2K16 for fans to enjoy once again.

Compete during the All-Star festivities in MyCAREER, from 3-point shootouts to the Slam Dunk Contest.

Unlock new Season 4 rewards like a Spaceship Basketball, Hyperfade Suit, VC boosts, and unique cosmetics.

New MyPLAYER build templates and MyTEAM cards celebrate stars from the early 2000s to the modern NBA.

2K Games has revealed new details about what's coming in Season 4 for NBA 2K26, as they head into the All-Star Game and the second half of the season. Headlined by San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, the game will feature several new additions, including a throwback from NBA 2K16, as they bring back the community-favorite, Rivet City Championship Park. We have the dev notes below, as well as more info in the latest Courtside Report, as the content drops on January 9.

NBA 2K26 – Season 4

MyCAREER: Whether you're in the midst of your rookie season or well on your way to becoming the GOAT in MyCAREER, earning a spot in the starting lineup of the All-Star Game is a special honor. From the 3-point contest and the Slam Dunk Contest, to the game itself, this is another opportunity to add to your decorated legacy. Show out in front of the fans and your peers as you showcase your MyPLAYER's undeniable talent under the bright lights.

Whether you're in the midst of your rookie season or well on your way to becoming the GOAT in MyCAREER, earning a spot in the starting lineup of the All-Star Game is a special honor. From the 3-point contest and the Slam Dunk Contest, to the game itself, this is another opportunity to add to your decorated legacy. Show out in front of the fans and your peers as you showcase your MyPLAYER's undeniable talent under the bright lights. NBA 2K16 Rivet City Championship Park: High above The City limits, take your talent to the top floor at Rivet City Championship Park and rise above the rim for some posterizing slams. The community-favorite park from 2K16,, and it returns in 2K26,. Grab your Crew and compete at Rivet City Championship Park during Season 4 and earn +25% REP Boost!

New Year, New Rewards: Season 4 features out-of-this-world rewards, including a Spaceship Basketball, shiny Diamond Eyes, a Hyperfade Suit, and more. Rocket your way up the Season rewards ladder and earn more cosmetics, boosts, and VC on your path to Level 40.

High above The City limits, take your talent to the top floor at Rivet City Championship Park and rise above the rim for some posterizing slams. The community-favorite park from 2K16,, and it returns in 2K26,. Grab your Crew and compete at Rivet City Championship Park during Season 4 and earn +25% REP Boost! Season 4 features out-of-this-world rewards, including a Spaceship Basketball, shiny Diamond Eyes, a Hyperfade Suit, and more. Rocket your way up the Season rewards ladder and earn more cosmetics, boosts, and VC on your path to Level 40. NBA Builds: Every Season, new NBA build templates are added to the MyPLAYER Builder, offering more playstyles for the community to enjoy. In Season 4, we're paying tribute to former Rookie of the Year winners, filling out a starting five with players from the early 2000s and the modern era.

Every Season, new NBA build templates are added to the MyPLAYER Builder, offering more playstyles for the community to enjoy. In Season 4, we're paying tribute to former Rookie of the Year winners, filling out a starting five with players from the early 2000s and the modern era. Community Builds: Season 3's Community Builds are a mixed bag of shifty guards who can light it up from anywhere on the court, and athletic forwards with lockdown fundamentals and floor-stretching 3-point capabilities. Add new builds to your collection and grow your arsenal of playmakers with these creations from the NBA 2K community.

Season 3's Community Builds are a mixed bag of shifty guards who can light it up from anywhere on the court, and athletic forwards with lockdown fundamentals and floor-stretching 3-point capabilities. Add new builds to your collection and grow your arsenal of playmakers with these creations from the NBA 2K community. MyTEAM: From stat-sheet stuffers to lockdown defenders, Season 4 of NBA 2K26 boasts a bevy of formidable MyTEAM cards to bolster your lineup. Collect a series of players from the modern era and leverage their various skills to dominate MyTEAM's single-player and multiplayer modes.

From stat-sheet stuffers to lockdown defenders, Season 4 of NBA 2K26 boasts a bevy of formidable MyTEAM cards to bolster your lineup. Collect a series of players from the modern era and leverage their various skills to dominate MyTEAM's single-player and multiplayer modes. Season Pass: Unlock 40 additional levels of NBA 2K26 rewards with the Season 4 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass. These seasonal add-on passes are available for individual purchase and feature Automatic and Premium Rewards. The 2016 NBA Dunk Contest featured two of the greatest high-flyers in recent memory, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine. During a weekend packed with the biggest names in the sport, Gordon and LaVine stole the show with gravity-defying dunks. Harness Gordon's superhuman athleticism and put your defenders on a poster with the Galaxy Opal Aaron Gordon card.

Unlock 40 additional levels of NBA 2K26 rewards with the Season 4 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass. These seasonal add-on passes are available for individual purchase and feature Automatic and Premium Rewards. The 2016 NBA Dunk Contest featured two of the greatest high-flyers in recent memory, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine. During a weekend packed with the biggest names in the sport, Gordon and LaVine stole the show with gravity-defying dunks. Harness Gordon's superhuman athleticism and put your defenders on a poster with the Galaxy Opal Aaron Gordon card. The W Online: The whirlwind that is WNBA free agency is about to begin. Last offseason was headlined by blockbuster trades and surprise free agency signings, like Brittney Griner leaving the Phoenix Mercury after 11 seasons to sign with the Atlanta Dream. We'll see if some of the league's high-impact players make a move, but until then, keep hooping in The W and chasing all-new rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!