Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Defect, emptyvessel, NC America

NC America Announced As The New Publisher For Defect

The cyberpunk SWAT simulator title Defect has a new publisher, as NC America confirmed they will eventually help release the game

Article Summary NC America announced as new publisher for cyberpunk SWAT sim Defect, with a fresh gameplay trailer revealed.

Defect features intense faction battles between law enforcement and rival gangs in a dystopian future city.

Play solo in a story-driven campaign or team up with friends in PvP and PvE co-op tactical matches.

Dynamic objectives and customizable gear create ever-changing missions and high replayability in Defect.

NC America, the U.S. division of NCSOFT, announced that it has taken on the publishing duties for the game Defect. No new movement on the game's development since we last heard about it; it's been mostly gameplay reveals and dev commentaries so far. We don't even have a release window for it yet. We do, however, have a new trailer with this news, which you can check out above.

Defect

Defect is a cyberpunk, SWAT sim set in the last city of mankind, where The System, an authoritarian AI, rules with inhuman logic. Choose from a collection of dangerous factions—The System's own policing force, Rogue Police Elements, or a host of gangs vying for power. Play in Single-player for a deeper offline experience, or play with friends in PvP or PvE Co-op. Compete to achieve objectives like smuggling guns, assassinating targets, or arresting suspects. Suit up with state-of-the-art weaponry and technology to give you the edge you need to live another day.

Control Vs Chaos: Fight as the feared forces crushing humanity beneath the boot of the law or the gang factions killing anyone on the path between them and full control of the city.

Fight as the feared forces crushing humanity beneath the boot of the law or the gang factions killing anyone on the path between them and full control of the city. Under The System: Explore the decaying sectors where The System's grip fractures and chaos seeps in. Play offline in a challenging, Single-Player mode, or join forces in a dedicated PvE Co-op mode built for tactical coordination.

Explore the decaying sectors where The System's grip fractures and chaos seeps in. Play offline in a challenging, Single-Player mode, or join forces in a dedicated PvE Co-op mode built for tactical coordination. Dynamic Action: Face off against rival squads in PvP. Fight in tense and tactical matches as a member of a four-person squad, as you attempt to fend off other teams eager to claim every credit and reward for their own. Every match has multiple objectives that can change dynamically throughout a deployment.

Face off against rival squads in PvP. Fight in tense and tactical matches as a member of a four-person squad, as you attempt to fend off other teams eager to claim every credit and reward for their own. Every match has multiple objectives that can change dynamically throughout a deployment. Prepare For Anarchy: Come together with your squad to gear up and collect what you need in your squad vehicle or gang hangout to be ready for anything the battle throws at you. While in the fight, keep a keen eye out for pickups that can change the course of the match. You never know what you'll find.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!