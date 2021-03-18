NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Gets A Launch Trailer

SNK Corporation has released a brand new launch trailer this week for NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 coming to Nintendo Switch. This is probably one of the cooler collections SNK has put out in recent years as they are essentially putting together a ton of games that not a lot of people in the west were playing. Sure, we had the NeoGeo Pocket back in the late '90s, but most people were playing the GameBoy Color in North America while the NGPC was much more popular in Europe and Japan. But just because the console didn't do well here doesn't mean the library was bad, it's actually got a lot of cool gems in it, most of them being fighting titles. This collection will give you titles like King Of Fighters R-2, Fatal Fury First Contact, Metal Slug 1st and 2nd Mission, Dark Arms, Big Golf Tournament, SNK Gals Fighters, Samurai Shodown 2, and more.

The game has dropped on the Nintendo Switch today, ready to be downloaded off the eShop, but before you do, check out the trailer below and see some of these games in their awesome retro glory brought back to life on the Switch.

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 combinds ten classic handheld titles into one collection, it's sure to be the perfect package for the retro enthusiast in your life. Four stellar games have been added to the six already on sale for a total of 10 amazing classics for you to enjoy! View 3D models of the games and their cartridges. Zoom in and take a look around! Of course, titles compatible with the NeoGeo Pocket can be displayed in monochrome mode! Take on a friend in either Tabletop or Handheld Modes!