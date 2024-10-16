Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Mystic Mayhem

NetEase Games Announces Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Marvel has teamed up with NetEase Games for a new free mobile title, as Marvel Mystic Mayhem will take players to the Dream Dimension

Players join superheroes like Scarlet Witch and Moon Knight against Nightmare's forces.

Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker lead teams to save reality from dangerous dream dungeons.

Game showcases Marvel and NetEase's expertise in creating immersive mobile experiences.

NetEase Games has partnered with Marvel for a brand new mobile title as they have revealed Marvel Mystic Mayhem today. This is a free-to-play team-based tactical RPG in which you'll gather some familiar faces from the Marvel Universe to fight against the forces of Nightmare in the Dream Dimension. The team has not given the game a release window yet or has even started signing people up ahead of time, which to us says we're not seeing this one until 2025. We have more information and a couple of quotes from both parties below.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Join forces with iconic superheroes as they clash with the sinister forces of Nightmare, the malevolent lord of the Dream Dimension, as he seeks to dominate the waking world. Get a glimpse into the deepest fears of superheroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Knight, and Captain America as Nightmare transforms their dreams into dangerous dungeons. Drawing energy from the Mindscape, Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker must arm their allies with dream energy to form a three-hero battle team delving into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality.

"NetEase Games is excited to once again collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a powerful mobile experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes," said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. "Continuing our partnership with Marvel Games allows us to leverage our expertise in the mobile space and build world-class games that reach global audiences."

"Marvel Mystic Mayhem continues our long-standing collaboration with the great team at NetEase Games and fully displays our shared passion for crafting amazing games that speak to the breadth of Marvel. NetEase has brought a fresh perspective and we hope players will love the unique style and gameplay within the mysterious and supernatural world of Marvel Mystic Mayhem," says Haluk Mentes, GM of Marvel Games.

