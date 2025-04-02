Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K25, Tracy McGrady

NBA 2K25 Reveals Full Details Of Season 6 Arriving This Week

Tracy McGrady takes center stage for Season 6 of NBA 2K25, as the game prepares for the NBA Playoffs happening this month

Article Summary NBA 2K25 Season 6 features Tracy McGrady as the spotlight athlete with unique rewards for MyCAREER and MyTEAM.

Unlock top-tier MyTEAM cards like Diamond Luka Dončić and Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston by leveling up.

The W Online introduces fresh rewards like a Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress and premium Badge Perks.

2K Beats brings a new playlist from Top Dawg Entertainment, featuring tracks from SZA and more.

2K Games revealed several new details about what's to come for Season 6 of NBA 2K25, as the 2025 Playoffs are on the horizon this month. Tracy McGrady takes center stage as this season's featured athete, as you'll be able to harness the power of your team as they enter the NBA Playoffs to earn more XP and push ahead with your rise through the rewards ladder. You'll be tasked with showing you have what it takes to play as well as T-Mac did during his 15-year career to snag rewards. The season also comes with several new additions and changes, which we have detailed from the developers below, and you can read more about on the latest Courtside Report. Season 6 will launch on April 4, 2025.

NBA 2K25 – Season 6

MyCAREER : Season 6 offers a number of all-new rewards to get players' style and game ready for a historic playoff run. As players gain XP with each completed game, they'll be able to earn a Crunch Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot at Level 20, Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus) at Level 21, Dreads with Jewelry at Level 23, a Hooded Stealth Figure at Level 39, a +1 Cap Breaker (Next Gen) at level 40 and more along the way. Players can also dance on their opponents with new Teammotes, and a host of new events for players to enjoy.

: Season 6 offers a number of all-new rewards to get players' style and game ready for a historic playoff run. As players gain XP with each completed game, they'll be able to earn a Crunch Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot at Level 20, Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus) at Level 21, Dreads with Jewelry at Level 23, a Hooded Stealth Figure at Level 39, a +1 Cap Breaker (Next Gen) at level 40 and more along the way. Players can also dance on their opponents with new Teammotes, and a host of new events for players to enjoy. MyTEAM : Players can assemble a team of all-time greats in Season 6, starting by making magic on the court with the Level 1 Diamond Luka Dončić card, which doubles as an evo card and capable of being leveled up to a Pink Diamond by completing goals. Players who reach Level 10 can utilize the versatility of a Pink Diamond Robert Williams III card while those who get to Level 20 will earn a Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston card and a Dark Matter Grant Hill at Level 30. Those who continue grinding to reach level 40 will earn a 100 OVR Tim Duncan for their dedication. Other rewards include a Graffiti Basketball at Level 18, a Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack at Level 32, a Dark Matter Premium Player Door Game at Level 37, and more. Players can also take MyTEAM on-the-go with NBA® 2K25: MyTEAM on iOS and Android*.

: Players can assemble a team of all-time greats in Season 6, starting by making magic on the court with the Level 1 Diamond Luka Dončić card, which doubles as an evo card and capable of being leveled up to a Pink Diamond by completing goals. Players who reach Level 10 can utilize the versatility of a Pink Diamond Robert Williams III card while those who get to Level 20 will earn a Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston card and a Dark Matter Grant Hill at Level 30. Those who continue grinding to reach level 40 will earn a 100 OVR Tim Duncan for their dedication. Other rewards include a Graffiti Basketball at Level 18, a Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack at Level 32, a Dark Matter Premium Player Door Game at Level 37, and more. Players can also take MyTEAM on-the-go with NBA® 2K25: MyTEAM on iOS and Android*. The W Online** : The 2025 WNBA regular season is just around the corner and players can hop into The W and compete for all-new rewards. New rewards include a Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress, a Green Release Arm Sleeve, an Anti Social Social Club Race Helmet, a Golden State Valkyries Jersey Card, Clothing Bundles, Badge Perks and more!

: The 2025 WNBA regular season is just around the corner and players can hop into The W and compete for all-new rewards. New rewards include a Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress, a Green Release Arm Sleeve, an Anti Social Social Club Race Helmet, a Golden State Valkyries Jersey Card, Clothing Bundles, Badge Perks and more! Season 6 Pro Pass*** : Play like it's game seven of the finals with the Season 6 Pro Pass, boasting 40 additional tiers of rewards including additional MyCAREER rewards, powerful MyTEAM cards, useful consumables and more. Players can ball like a true pro with automatic rewards featuring a Dark Matter John Wall, Sir C.C. – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot, and Blue Digi One Leg Up Sweatpants. Additional earnable rewards in Season 6 include a Tracy McGrady Toronto Raptors Jersey, a 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2), 'Slamson' – Sacramento Kings Mascot, a 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack, Gold Emissive Hooded Stealth Figure, and more.

: Play like it's game seven of the finals with the Season 6 Pro Pass, boasting 40 additional tiers of rewards including additional MyCAREER rewards, powerful MyTEAM cards, useful consumables and more. Players can ball like a true pro with automatic rewards featuring a Dark Matter John Wall, Sir C.C. – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot, and Blue Digi One Leg Up Sweatpants. Additional earnable rewards in Season 6 include a Tracy McGrady Toronto Raptors Jersey, a 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2), 'Slamson' – Sacramento Kings Mascot, a 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack, Gold Emissive Hooded Stealth Figure, and more. 2K Beats: The latest NBA 2K25 soundtrack update in Season 6 features an exclusive playlist curated by Top Dawg Entertainment, the renowned American independent record label founded in 2004 by Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, and a new TDE apparel drop. The 13-track playlist includes diverse hits from artists such as Doechii, SZA, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ray Vaughn, and Isaiah Rashad. Players can listen exclusively to "Mop It Up" by Doechii only in NBA 2K25.

