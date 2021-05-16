Neverwinter Announces Sharandar – Episode 3: The Odious Court

Perfect World Entertainment revealed the latest episode on the way to Neverwinter will be called The Odious Court. The team recently released Episode 2: The Soul Keeper, for both Xbox and PlayStation 4, and with it came the news of the next chapter that is currently in the works for its PC release. Right now the plan appears to be that the third chapter will be released for PC in June with the console version coming out at a later time. based on the timeline of how these are being released, we're guessing it will be in July. You can read more about the next chapter for the game below as we wait to see more from it.

Episode 2: The Soul Keeper introduces the second phase of the revamped mystical land of Sharandar and has adventurers travel to the Mended Grove to learn why the dead haunt the lands. To rid the Mended Grove of the undead, Neverwinter adventurers must band together to assist the elves of New Sharandar in defeating the soul-stealing Night Hag, Mathilda Soulstealer. The Soul Keeper introduces new content for console players, including the Mended Grove area of the Sharandar Adventure Zone, Night Hag Lair, Soul Keeper Campaign and more. In Episode 3: The Odious Court, adventurers travel to Dark Fey Mire to investigate the fetid swamp tainted by the mysterious dark magic of Magra Curse-Eye, the deceitful Green Hag, and her sisters from the Odious Court. With frog-like humanoids called Grungs claiming the area as their own, along with aggressive Dryads who have taken refuge within, adventurers need to restore safety to the region — all the while uncovering the role of the Odious Court. In addition to new story content, the last episode also brings exciting new features to Sharandar, including an epic battle against all three of the menacing hags, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more.