New Action RPG Title Empyreal Announced For PC & Consoles

Silent Games and Secret Mode revealed their new action RPG game called Empyreal, coming out for PC and consoles sometime in the future

Article Summary Empyreal: a new action RPG by Silent Games and Secret Mode for PC and consoles, featuring a complex combat system.

Explore an ancient world, uncover secrets, and face formidable automatons in a colossal Monolith.

Engage with a memorable cast in personal questlines, offering multiple endings and character customization.

Equip powerful armor, upgrade loot, and unlock new abilities to personalize your playstyle in Empyreal.

Indie game developer Silent Games and publisher Secret Mode revealed their latest game, as we're getting a new action RPG game called Empyreal. The team has gone out of their way to let you know how complex, challenging, and strenuous this game is, as they really want you to be aware that this title probably won't be for the casual RPG fan. That said, it also appears that it will be flush with features in an expansive world and come with a bevy of options for those who are looking for something extra out of the genre. But since the game has no release window, it's probably going to be a while before we find out more details. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Empyreal

Empyreal is a complex, challenging, feature-rich action RPG. In a far-flung corner of the galaxy, an Expedition arrives on a hitherto unexplored planet to find a colossal Monolith built by a lost civilization. These are no mere ruins: the Monolith is filled with danger, and the Expedition is ill-equipped to unearth the secrets within. All eyes turn towards an elite mercenary who may succeed where all others have failed. Venture inside the Monolith and face the automatons that yet remain, remnants of the impossibly ancient civilization that built this unknowable structure. Survive and uncover revelations that transform our understanding of humanity itself.

Stand against formidable foes; your only hope of victory lies in mastering a unique and complex combat system.

A memorable cast of characters, with personal questlines and multiple endings for each one.

A beautiful but shattered ancient world. Explore breathtaking environments filled with hidden details.

Customize your character with a vast array of equipment and collect armor sets that confer powerful bonuses.

Upgrade and modify the loot you find, unlock new abilities to personalize your playstyle.

