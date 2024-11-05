Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aleth Labs, Crossed Wires

New Adventure-Puzzler Crossed Wires Launches On Steam

Can you help your teammate navigate a dangerous setting filled with tons of gadgets and traps? Find out in Crossed Wires, out today

Article Summary Crossed Wires welcomes you to a quirky, puzzle-packed world available now on Steam.

Navigate chaotic settings with unique game modes and uncover hidden secrets.

Experience a blend of retro isometric pixel art and fully-voiced dialogue.

Engage in dynamic puzzles with adjustable difficulty and replay options.

Indie game developer and publisher Aleth Labs have officially released their latest game, Crossed Wires, which is available today on PC via Steam. The game is being promoted as "Monkey Island meets Keeping Talking and Nobody Explodes," as you'll work with a teammate to navigate them through tons of weird scenarios filled with dangerous objects and puzzle rooms to find the solutions. Enjoy the trailer and info here before checking the game out.

Crossed Wires

In Crossed Wires, you play as a snarky super-computer with a fractured personality whose mission is to protect a bumbling maverick from out-of-control cleaning appliances, rogue attack drones, and… himself. Start with point-and-click controls where you hack cloud-connected devices to escape puzzle rooms from an omniscient top-down isometric perspective. Progress to WASD-style controls as you get your hands dirty, solving more complex puzzles and clearing obstacles. Discover your origins and collect secrets as you progress through this satirical, chaos-filled adventure and learn deep secrets of the universe, like why flamethrowers are indeed dangerous.

Get Ready To Overclock Your Logic Processor: Experience logic puzzles, escape rooms, and demanding multitasking through four different game modes: point and click, driving direct WASD-style controls, and destructive lasers. Dynamic puzzle solving allows for multiple solutions to many puzzles, including shortcuts that might just save the day!

Experience logic puzzles, escape rooms, and demanding multitasking through four different game modes: point and click, driving direct WASD-style controls, and destructive lasers. Dynamic puzzle solving allows for multiple solutions to many puzzles, including shortcuts that might just save the day! Looking For An Extra Challenge? Choose from three difficulties that adjust the structure of puzzles in subtle but important ways. Reduce difficulty at any time to cool your processor. Or stick to hard mode and use every core to prove your problem-solving prowess! Flex your search algorithm on any difficulty to find optional hidden secrets throughout the game that unlock a mysterious door deep in an abandoned lab.

Choose from three difficulties that adjust the structure of puzzles in subtle but important ways. Reduce difficulty at any time to cool your processor. Or stick to hard mode and use every core to prove your problem-solving prowess! Flex your search algorithm on any difficulty to find optional hidden secrets throughout the game that unlock a mysterious door deep in an abandoned lab. Where We're Going, We Don't Need Saves: Did you make a mistake? Forget the tedious business of traditional save/load management. A persistent health system allows you to replay previous levels at any time, saving your highest health result on each level and carrying it forward cumulatively without losing progress.

Did you make a mistake? Forget the tedious business of traditional save/load management. A persistent health system allows you to replay previous levels at any time, saving your highest health result on each level and carrying it forward cumulatively without losing progress. Fully-Voiced Dialogue: Characters come to life with fully-voiced lines of dialogue.

Characters come to life with fully-voiced lines of dialogue. Visual Nostalgia: Experience a modern world in retro style through isometric pixel art drawn by a guy who likes to rub his face on kitty bellies. (Marketing tells me that's not a feature, but I think they're just jealous.)

Experience a modern world in retro style through isometric pixel art drawn by a guy who likes to rub his face on kitty bellies. (Marketing tells me that's not a feature, but I think they're just jealous.) Take Control: All modes fully support keyboard/mouse and controller input. A dual joystick thruster combo battle station with the full pedal array is a little less supported, but you can try. I'm not the police.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!