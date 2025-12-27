Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Intr Studio, Potions Please

New Dark Humor Shop Simulator Potions, Please! Announced

Take over your dearly departed aunt's potion shop with the plan to bring her back from the dead in the new game Potions, Please!

Article Summary Discover Potions, Please!—a dark humor potion shop simulator with a Monty Python meets Pratchett twist

Brew wild potions, run your own quirky shop, and shape the fate of the magical town Fogbottom-on-Flask

Make decisions with lasting impact as every potion sold and choice made alters characters and storylines

Enjoy rich lore, comedic narrative, solo or online co-op gameplay, and uncover your aunt’s bizarre secrets

Indie game developer Intr Studio revealed their latest game in the works, as they have a new dark comedy shop simulator called Potions, Please! The game has been described as "Monty Python meets Terry Pratchett" by the team, as you're running your aunt's potion shop after her death. But you're not just going to take over the business; you want to bring her back from the dead, and you will do most anything to make it happen. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn more about when they want to release it.

Potions, Please!

You didn't choose this life. You didn't major in alchemy. You're not even sure how to harvest toad eyes without… well, let's not talk about that. And yet you now find yourself the sole heir of Madam Marigold's Potion Emporium & Goat Rental, a dangerously aromatic establishment nestled in the fog-drenched town of Fogbottom-on-Flask, where goblins haggle, owls lecture, and no one agrees on the correct way to steep herbal tea. Your late Aunty Marigold, in what can only be described as a bold display of confidence and questionable timing, relied a little bit too much on her own resurrection potion. It did not go well. Now, she is "resting" (with mild protest) behind the shop, leaving you the keys, two starter recipes, and a valuable hint: "Organic sells better."

Orders are already piling up. An injured hamster requires a healing potion. Farmers need stamina brews to survive turnip season. An orc war chief demands enhanced agility for reasons that fall somewhere between "could be interesting" and "potential for war crimes". And you – utterly unqualified – must learn fast, forage faster, and pray the llamas haven't eaten the key ingredients again. But faced with bubbling cauldrons and morally ambiguous business decisions, a bigger truth emerges: your potions have the power to change lives, fates… perhaps even the Queendom itself. And maybe, just maybe, if you become a true master alchemist, you can get Aunty Marigold back on her feet. Preferably alive, not undead. (We refrain from using the word "decomposing" here. She is your Aunty, after all!)

Brew Potions that Shape the World – Every potion you craft and sell affects something. A person, a faction, a rumour, or the balance of power in Fogbottom. Small choices lead to big consequences as your reputation quietly reshapes the world around you.

– Every potion you craft and sell affects something. A person, a faction, a rumour, or the balance of power in Fogbottom. Small choices lead to big consequences as your reputation quietly reshapes the world around you. Run Your Potion Shop Your Way – Gather ingredients, fulfill orders, upgrade your workspace, and customise your shop with decor, tools, and magical oddities. Grow your shop into the beating heart of Fogbottom (but watch out for customers who might also be ingredients).

– Gather ingredients, fulfill orders, upgrade your workspace, and customise your shop with decor, tools, and magical oddities. Grow your shop into the beating heart of Fogbottom (but watch out for customers who might also be ingredients). A Narrative Full of Laughs, Lore, and Dark Magic – Written by best-selling author Ivan Ertlov, cosy storytelling is blended with sharp wit, mystery, and a touch of morbidity. Discover what really happened to your aunt, who's pulling the strings in town, and why the llamas are definitely up to no good .

– Written by best-selling author Ivan Ertlov, cosy storytelling is blended with sharp wit, mystery, and a touch of morbidity. Discover what really happened to your aunt, who's pulling the strings in town, and why the llamas are . Explore a Weird and Wonderful World – Fogbottom is home to colourful characters, magical creatures, and secrets buried beneath centuries of alchemical experiments.

– Fogbottom is home to colourful characters, magical creatures, and secrets buried beneath centuries of alchemical experiments. Play Solo or With a Friend – Enjoy the full game alone or with a friend in online co-op. Share ingredients, solve problems together, or cause magical disasters twice as fast.

