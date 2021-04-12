New Party Game Socially Twisted Mixes Mobile Play With Card Titles

Socially Twisted Games has released a brand new party game, going by the same name as the company, Socially Twisted. The game has a mix of genres as part of it is played using the cards that come with the setup, while the other half is played through your mobile device when none of you can get together in the same room. You play by mixing story cards together to tell some very awkward tales that you only share with each other. You can read more about the game below as it has officially launched on Amazon, and see a video of the game in action below.

Besides being totally outrageous and different from any other adult game on the market today, Socially Twisted is easy to play. Each player is dealt 4 story cards (red), 4 word cards (blue) and 4 winner cards (yellow). Players are given 60 seconds to create an edgy and twisted story from the story card using the six words that are featured on the word card. At the end of each round, players vote on the most twisted story and the winner is given the yellow card. At the end of the final round, the player with the most yellow cards is declared the "Twisted Winner" or "Twisted Loser," depending on how you look at it. The game features 115 story cards and 75-word cards, as well as teaser cards for their 4th quarter launch of two new packs, "Socially Twisted Family" and "Socially Twisted Kids." This new card game is the brainchild of Jill Ramsey, a self-professed board and card game 'geek' together with her British partner and close friend Jane Bennett. And Ramsey knows what it takes to launch a successful family party game as having first accomplished it more than 20 years ago when she and her brother Brad introduced a board game, A Rhyme In Time, which quickly became a fan favorite and sold close to 100,000 copies. However, it was the travel version, Pop Poetry, which never fully launched and Ramsey wanted to give it a modern day reboot with attitude. In walked snarky, Brit Jane who pushed the edge to the humor limit.

