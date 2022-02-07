New Regional? Flabébé Arrives In Pokémon GO For Valentine's Day 2022

Niantic has given us an early peek at their Valentine's Day 2022 Event happening in Pokémon GO. This annual event will offer pink-themed and pair-themed species to hunt along with the arrival of Flabébé, which will have multiple differently colored flowers to hunt… and some of them will be regional. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything we can currently confirm about the Valentine's Day 2022 Event in Pokémon GO:

Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Monday, February 14th, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time New release: Flabébé, Floette, and Florges make their Pokémon GO debuts with five different colors available. These will be region-based. Here is a breakdown of where each color Flabébé can be found: Red Flower: Europe, Middle East, Africa Blue Flower: Asia-Pacific Yellow Flower: Americas White Flower: All regions, rare Orange Flower: All regions, rare

Flabébé, Chansey, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Woobat, Natural Furfrou. Rare spawns will be White Flabébé, Orange Flabébé, Miltank, Audino, Alomomola New Furfrou form during event only: A Heart Trim form will be available for Furfrou during event hours.

Similar to the Pokémon GO Fest challenges of the past, there will be a challenge in the game that will unlock triple Transfer Candy. To unlock this, trainers must send 70 Million gifts across the entirety of the game's player base during the event. Other bonuses: Double Lure Module duration Double catch Candy Increased Buddy items Ralts/Kirlia evolved up to either Gardevoir or Gallade during the event will know the Charged Attack Synchronoise which was previously their Community Day-exclusive move. Heart-pattern Spinda will be awarded through PokéStop tasks

Collection Challenges: There will be two challenges that will result in encounters with both Male Frillish and Female Frillish

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the Valentine's Day 2022 Event raid rotation coming to Pokémon GO with tips on which raids are worth doing.