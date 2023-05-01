New Star Wars Content Comes To Rocket League On May 4th The Star Wars crossovers for gaming this week have already started, as Rocket League will have four new droid cars available.

Psyonix has an awesome crossover on the way for Rocket League this week, as they will be releasing new Star Wars cosmetics this Thursday. The game will be adding in four new cars for you to snag, as well as some bonus items, as you'll be able to make your car look like BB-8, C-3PO, K-2SO, and R2-D2. Complete with noises from each one to match. The content will go live on May 4th to match their "May The 4th" celebrations, as you can purchase each of them for in-game credits. We got more info, screenshots, and the trailer for it all below.

Rocket League: Star Wars Droids

"Liberator of planets, saver of princesses, prison break expert, and forever friend. Who knew a little R2 unit could do so much! With the R2-D2 Pack, you'll be ready to save the Arena from almost anything. Alongside the R2-D2 Octane Decal and matching Wheels, the animated R2-D2 Topper will swivel and flash as you guide your team to victory. The tall to R2's small, C-3PO is fluent in over 6 million forms of communication. Goodness! The C-3PO Pack itself comes with a C-3PO Fennec Decal and Wheels inspired by our favorite protocol droid. This is human/cyborg relations at its peak."

"If you prefer something new-school, get the Resistance rolling with the BB-8 Pack! These astromech droid–inspired Items will look great while you travel the far edges of the Arena in search of Boost. Like the R2-D2 Pack, you'll get an animated Topper, so it'll always feel like Poe's best buddy has your back. A BB-8 Takumi Decal and matching Wheels bring the look full circle. With the K-2SO Pack, you'll always have your team's back in a dangerous match! The security droid's Imperial paint job is on full display with this K-2SO Dominus Decal and Wheels set. Please do not resist! Want a taste of the droid life? Players will also be able to get the FREE "Rust Bucket" Player Title and STAR WARS R2-D2 (Twin Suns) Player Banner in the Rocket League Item Shop starting May 4—no galactic credits required."

R2-D2 PACK (800 CREDITS)

R2-D2 Octane Decal

R2-D2 Wheels

R2-D2 Topper

C-3PO PACK (500 CREDITS)

C-3PO Fennec Decal

C-3PO Wheels

BB-8 PACK (800 CREDITS)

BB-8 Takumi Decal

BB-8 Wheels

BB-8 Topper

K-2SO PACK (500 CREDITS)