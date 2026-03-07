Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echoes of Aincrad, Sword Art Online

New Sword Art Online RPG Echoes of Aincrad Announced

There's a brand-new Sword Art Online action RPG title coming out this Summer, as Bandai Namco has announced Echoes of Aincrad

Article Summary Bandai Namco announces new Sword Art Online RPG, Echoes of Aincrad, launching this July on PC and consoles.

Create your own avatar, master real-time combat, and climb the perilous towers of Aincrad.

Customize your playstyle with unique gear, stats, partner dynamics, and powerful abilities.

Explore vast environments, complete quests, and challenge deadly foes in this survival-focused JRPG.

Bandai Namco revealed they have a brand-new action RPG on the way, set in the Sword Art Online universe, called Echoes of Aincrad. The game takes you back to the online world of Aincrad, where every battle could be your last, as you create your own character and live out the story of the game within the manga/anime franchise. You'll make a hero, choose gear and weapons, master combat, level up, gain special abilities, and ultimately continue to climb your way to the top. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive on PC and consoles on July 9, 2026.

Echoes of Aincrad

Step into the floating castle of Aincrad, a world of breathtaking beauty and danger where every battle could be your last. Enter a mysterious, vibrant world and shape your fate. Create your hero, choose your gear, and master combat through your special skills and reflexes. Build synergy with the partner of your choice, level up, and unlock powerful abilities as your horizon expands with every victory.

Will you rise and claim your destiny or fall to foes stronger than you imagined?

This is not just a game; it's a battle for survival. Take up your weapon, shape your legend, and enter an adventure to risk your reality! Live this JRPG adventure as yourself by designing and customizing your own avatar to create a hero that reflects your vision. This is your identity, your legend, and your chance to leave a mark on a world where survival is everything. Shape your adventure and determine your fate by adapting your equipment, weapons, statistics, partner, and special skills to reflect your favor for speed, intelligence, or endurance. Gather more strength as you level up. Growth is essential for your survival.

Deepen the synergy with your partner, adapt their tactics, and build to create a team dynamic that turns every battle into a triumph. Wander across diverse cities and journey through stunning environments, from serene plains to perilous dungeons filled with secrets. Complete quests, hunt rare treasures, and challenge formidable foes in real-time action combat. The map expands as your story unfolds, revealing new areas and dangers at every turn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!