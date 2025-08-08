Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Decktamer, Horizon Edge

New Twisted Roguelike Deckbuilder Game Decktamer Announced

Decktamer is a new deckbuilding game that has you doing a bit of monster catching on epic proportions, set to come out this year

Article Summary Decktamer fuses roguelike deckbuilding with monster-catching and unique turn-based combat.

Tame and capture mutant creatures in the abyss to power up your living, ever-evolving deck.

Defeated creatures are lost forever, making every card choice and battle turn truly meaningful.

Transfer abilities to create unstoppable hybrids and face new surprises on each run.

Developer Horizon Edge and publisher Assemble Entertainment have announced a new deckbuilder on the way, which they're calling Decktamer. A little bit of a twist on the genre as you're getting elements of monster catching and turn-based combat with roguelike elements, because, of course, every game these days needs more roguelike to keep 'em guessing. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the concept of being out sometime this year, so for now, enjoy the trailer while we wait for more details.

Decktamer

In Decktamer, you'll encounter creatures that have adapted to their strange environment: the abyss. Rumor has it that anyone brave enough to reach the bottom of the giant crater will find great fortune. But watch out, as you dive deeper, the creatures only get more and more bizarre and dangerous… In this game, cards are not simply handed out to you, you have to tame your enemies to add them to your deck! But be careful, when one of your creature dies, the card is gone forever! Every turn, each one of your cards can use a move.

Try to think about the optimal play to win your battle in this turn-based combat system! Will the turn plan out as you expected? The Abyss is filled with mutant creatures that possess abilities they shouldn't normally have. Use that to your advantage and transfer abilities from one creature to another to create unique and devastating combos! Only one question remains… Do you have what it takes to reach the heart of the abyss?

Capture monsters in battle to build your card-based team.

Deep turn-based combat where every creature acts independently.

Your deck is alive, so every loss hurts and every win matters.

Transfer abilities between creatures to create unstoppable hybrids.

Procedurally generated worlds mean no two playthroughs are the same.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!