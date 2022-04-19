Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches New Fantastic Beasts Event

Zynga has launched a brand new event into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells as they celebrate Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The team ar basically going all out for this one as they have a chance to do a few different things that pay homage to the upcoming film and also celebrate the franchise as a whole. There will be the usual array of challenges, special items, a new bonus content that will be around for you to enjoy. Including the chance to snag yourself a Niffler for a limited time that will be a permanent addition to your account if you manage to get them. You can read more about it below as the event has launched today and will be running for the next few weeks.

By featuring magical characters and creatures from the film franchise, the limited time Fantastic Beasts Celebration invites players to experience the wizarding world of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. In the in-game event, which runs through tomorrow, famed Magizoologist Newt Scamander appears in the game for the first time, as a guide and host. As a special event bonus, players can earn badges to collect the Niffler, the lovable magical creature known for collecting shiny objects and treasures. For the first time, players can keep the Niffler as a permanent creature they can use in gameplay going forward – but they need to act quickly to seize their chance. Players who've been swept into the Fantastic Beast Celebration can dive even deeper into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells with the special Magical Creatures Season that runs from late April to late May. This in-game event enables players for the first time to unlock the Qilin, perhaps the wizarding world's most revered magical beast, to help complete Puzzles when activated.