New Wave Toys Announces The Launch Of Asteroids X RepliCade Cabinet

RepliCade revealed this week a new playable, limited edition, 12-inch-tall replica arcade cabinet of Atari's legendary classic Asteroids. Much like other replica arcade cabinets they have made in the past, this is about as authentic as you can get as they have recreated two variants of the models you would find when they were brand new. The lovely little attention to details with the colored rims, the deck art, the sides, etc. All of it looks like something we could find at an arcade today. Only, you know, shrunk down. Each unit comes with a Micro USB charging cable, a replica Asteroids owners/operator's manual like they used back in the day, and four mini arcade tokens for a little bit of nostalgia. If you wish to buy one, you can currently get it for $120 off of New Wave Toys. We have more info about it below for those of you looking to get one.

Officially licensed by Atari, the Asteroids X RepliCade celebrates 40 years of the groundbreaking vector-based space shooter and is modeled after the original 1979 arcade cabinet. Faithfully featuring the classic Atari Owl Eyes diecast coin door, operator dip switches, and glow-in-the-dark packaging, Asteroids x RepliCade is an essential addition to any nostalgic gamer's cabinet collection. Limited Production 40th Anniversary Edition (of 3,500)

Replica 1979 Asteroids arcade machine in 1/6th scale (12 inches tall)

Professional reproduction cabinet art by Escape Pod

Plays the original Asteroids arcade game on high resolution screen optimized for vector enhancement

Arcade Operator's menu featuring dip switches and cabinet settings

High Score saving with non-volatile memory

Atari Owl Eyes metal coin door with storage compartment

Atari cone Volcano buttons

Authentic wood cabinet construction

Illuminated marquee and cabinet accents

Built-in high capacity rechargeable battery

Amplified mono audio with volume control

Glow in the dark packaging

Officially licensed by Atari