New Wave Toys Reveals New Gaming Items For 2021 Holidays

New Wave Toys revealed a few new items they have planned for release during the 2021 holiday season, including a new RepliCade cabinet. The big item, which we've chatted about before, is the mini arcade cabinet for 1942. Which comes complete with its own USB charging cord, a special mini control stick extension, and the sequel 1943 included. They're also releasing new versions of two charging systems, the portable Hotline 16000 now in pink and black, and the classic Charging Machine designed to look like a quarters machine, only this one designed in blue. We'd chatted about the charging units in the past and both were pretty killer when it came to doing what they do. We're looking to review the cabinet down the road to give you a better opinion. We have more info on all of them below as these are currently going on sale.

1942 X RepliCade New Wave is proud to present our next addition to the RepliCade family, 1942 x RepliCade! 1942 x RepliCade is a 1/6th scale replica of the ROMSTAR/Capcom 1942 Lowboy arcade machine. This classic Lowboy cabinet features two fully playable, classic arcade games designed by Yoshiki Okamoto: 1942 and 1943: The Battle of Midway. 1942 x RepliCade also features a Japanese-style diecast metal coin mechanism, customizable dipswitch and cabinet settings, HDTV connectivity and a bonus 1943 Mini Arcade Stick for simultaneous two-player gameplay in 1943! 1942 x RepliCade is officially licensed by Capcom. Price: $149.99 USB Charge Machine – Blue/White Description: The USB Charge Machine – Blue/White is a fully functional, USB charging station built into a miniaturized, iconic arcade Change Machine replica. Designed with fine sixth-scale details and packed with modern tech, our Charge Machine measures 8.5 inches tall – the perfect size for your RepliCade collection, home, or office. The USB Charge Machine features 5x USB 2.0 ports + 1x USB 3.0 quick-charge port allowing it to power 6x USB compatible devices at once! Price: $69.99 Hotline 16000 Power Bank Description: The Hotline 16000 mAh Power Bank is a multi-functional, portable power bank built into a housing inspired by iconic personal cassette players. We packed in a big 16,000 mAh battery with the ability to charge up to three devices at once via: USB-3.0 (QC), USB-C, and 10W fast Wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices! A great conversation piece, this charged-up cassette player also provides excellent protection for the battery housed inside. The Hotline 16000 features all the safety features you expect in a modern portable power solution too! This year, we're introducing new Black and Pink versions.