Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Milk Cup

New Women's Fortnite Esports Tournament "The Milk Cup" Announced

Gonna Need Milk has revealed a new women's Fortnite tournament called The Milk Cup, featuring a $250k prize pool on the line.

Article Summary Gonna Need Milk unveils The Milk Cup, an all-women's Fortnite tournament.

Competitors vie for a $250k prize in trios Battle Royale events this Fall.

Sign-ups for U.S. residents over 13 are open on the official gaming site.

Partnerships include esports influencer ThePeachCobbler and WOTE.

Gonna Need Milk has announced a brand new esports tournament for women Fortnite players, as The Milk Cup will be taking place later this Fall. Starting today, you can sign up for the event on their official gaming site, as they will take registered players for the next few weeks. The tournament is open to over 400 women gamers who are United States residents and over the age of 13, all of whom will compete as trios. Each round will feature six games of Battle Royale (builds) as they log placement and overall winners to determine who will move on and who has been eliminated.

The expanded tournament also comprises three majors from May through July, which will culminate in an in-person grand finals LAN event this Fall, with dates and locations yet to be announced. The finals will come with a $250k prize pool, one of the largest for an all-women's tournament in North America, as the event is being aided with the help of esports player ThePeachCobbler and Women of the eRena (WOTE), one of the largest and longest-running women-only tournaments.

The event is building upon the company's gaming program, coming off of the success of initiatives like the Gonna Need Milk Discord server and Zany Ziplines. According to organizers, The Milk Cup was "specifically designed with the gaming community to address their needs and is helping to level the playing field in professional gaming while celebrating and empowering women gamers."

No word yet on exact dates for when the first round of competitions will take place, though we suspect we'll learn about dates and finer details within the next two weeks if signups are happening now. We also don't have word on broadcasting, but we suspect they will be eager to show off a Fortnite tournament of this caliber on Twitch and YouTube.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!