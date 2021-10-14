New York Game Awards 2022 Will Be In-Person Next Year

The New York Videogame Critics Circle revealed today that the New York Game Awards will be back to having an in-person event next year. As you can see from the promo poster below, the awards will be returning on February 2nd, 2022, and will be taking place at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. The NYVGCC is a non-profit organization that is designed to help promote awareness of, and education for, video games, writing, and journalism in the New York City area. Due to the pandemic, they haven't been able to do anything in-person for a while, but that will be changing next year as it appears they will be ramping up their participation within the area. We have a couple quotes from today's announcement below as we wait to see how they will be nominating games.

"As we celebrate the best games of the past year and highlight the many ways video games touch and influence the lives of players, we also acknowledge the incredible work of our volunteers and partners over the last year," said Harold Goldberg, executive director and founder, NYVGCC. "This past year has been a challenging one for many communities, including New York, and the NYVGCC has redoubled its efforts, from extending work with underserved and homeless students, to creating more paid internship opportunities for students interested in Games Journalism and the games industry. We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments at our annual Awards Show." "I have always admired the New York Videogame Critics Circle for the work they do to affect positive change within my community," said Reggie Fils-Aimé, board member, NYVGCC. "As a boy from the Bronx, I'm glad to be a part of the NYVGCC as both a board member and an Awards Show co-host. The growing breadth of NYVGCC's partnerships and activities, and the recognition from the Mayor's Office reflects the NYVGCC's reach and impact through games."