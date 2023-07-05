Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Videogame Critics Circle, NYVGCC

New York Videogame Critics Circle Appoints New Executive Director

Ryan O’Callaghan will take over as the new Executive Director for the New York Videogame Critics Circle, effective immediately.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle announced this morning they have appointed Ryan O'Callaghan as their new Executive Director. While word came down that O'Callaghan would be taking over the role, although the reasoning for his taking on the role was not immediately made clear. O'Callaghan previously served as a teacher at Mott Hall III and won the 2023 Elizabeth Jennings Graham Educator of the Year award at the New York Game Awards. According to the announcement, he will work on fundraising and education initiatives, while former executive director Harold Goldberg will continue to serve on the organization's board and as President. Here are a few quotes from today's reveal from the organization.

"When I first reached out to Harold and Critics Circle about having the Circle at our school to mentor, I couldn't imagine that it would transpire into an opportunity like this," said Ryan O'Callaghan, executive director of the NYVGCC. "Using video games as a catalyst to teach students about storytelling and relationship building was fundamental to my approach as a teacher, and I'm so grateful to be able to expand that to support more underserved communities through this role and build upon this incredible mission that Harold started."

"In our early discussions for this role, we kept coming back to Ryan and what he could offer to all of the programs, schools, and industry partners we support," said Harold Goldberg, founder and president of the New York Videogame Critics Circle. "As our educator of the year for 2023, we were blown away by his compassion and dedication to his students at Mott Hall III as well as his love for video games. I'm so proud of what we've been able to build with NYVGCC, and I look forward to seeing how Ryan helps grow this nonprofit as we look to the future."

"As a mentor at Mott Hall III with the Circle, I've witnessed Ryan's dedication to his students firsthand and am delighted to work alongside him as he takes on the role of executive director," said Reggie Fils-Aimé, board member of the NYVGCC. "Harold and I will continue to dedicate our time to the Circle's mission of providing opportunity to underserved students in the Bronx and beyond while supporting Ryan as he builds our organization's next chapter."

