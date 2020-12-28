Nexon Announces DNF Duel At Dungeon & Fighter Universe Festival

During the Dungeon & Fighter Universe Festival over the weekend, Nexon revealed a brand new game on the way with DNF Duel. As you might suspect from the name, this will be a brand new fighting game based in the Dungeon & Fighter universe featuring a lot of the characters from that franchise. Basically, the only things we got from the company out of this was the brief introduction you see below and a trailer that showed a lot of action but left out a lot of details. The company even failed to disclose what platforms this would be coming to, let alone a release window. With Nexon, normally we would assume this title is bound for mobile devices. But based on the fact that they're working with Arc System Works who are still rolling along with their additions to Granblue Fantasy Versus, it wouldn't surprise us at all if they're aiming for a console release with this one. Only time will tell as to what the grand plans for this one are. However, and based on the footage we've seen, we're guessing we won't know more until Summer 2021 at the earliest. For now, enjoy the trailer as we sit and wait for more to be revealed.

DNF Duel (Dungeon & Fighter Duel), an all-new game based on characters of the blockbuster Dungeon & Fighter franchise. The new game is being co-developed by NEOPLE INC., a consolidated subsidiary of Nexon, and the acclaimed Japanese studio, Arc System Works Co., Ltd., which is renown for its proven expertise in developing high quality action games as well as their animation style and graphics.The collective expertise of these two studios promises an outstanding fighting game experience for players and an exciting new direction for the Dungeon&Fighter franchise.