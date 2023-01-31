NFL & EA Sports Team Up For Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals
The Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals will be taking place during Super Bowl weekend, courtesy of EA Sports.
EA Sports will have a special live event at the Super Bowl in Arizona, as the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals will be taking place. Students will head to Phoenix the week of the big game to take part in a week of job shadowing opportunities and events with the NFL, culminating in the finals of this virtual tournament. Each student finalist will receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium while they're there as well. We have more info on the event for you below, including some facts about how you can tune in and check it out to see these students compete.
"Throughout the week, the NFL will host the student finalists to learn the business side of football at various events and activations. Students will receive valuable career advice from NFL executives and key stakeholders while participating in immersive job training. Additionally, Micros
Dallas Cowboys Linebacker, Micah Parsons, ESPN Commentator Tiffany Green, and XSET's Chief Culture Officer and Co-Owner Erin Ashley Simon will serve as hosts of the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU tournament finals show which premieres on February 11 at 3:00 PM ET on the NFL YouTube channel. HBCU fina