NFL & EA Sports Team Up For Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals The Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals will be taking place during Super Bowl weekend, courtesy of EA Sports.

EA Sports will have a special live event at the Super Bowl in Arizona, as the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament Finals will be taking place. Students will head to Phoenix the week of the big game to take part in a week of job shadowing opportunities and events with the NFL, culminating in the finals of this virtual tournament. Each student finalist will receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium while they're there as well. We have more info on the event for you below, including some facts about how you can tune in and check it out to see these students compete.

"Throughout the week, the NFL will host the student finalists to learn the business side of football at various events and activations. Students will receive valuable career advice from NFL executives and key stakeholders while participating in immersive job training. Additionally, Micros oft has expanded its sponsorship support this year and will be creating a custom networking event at the Microsoft office in Tempe where students will get a chance to connect with employees. Leading up to the finals, EA's Next Generation Talent team is hosting enhanced career development sessions, including tips for creating LinkedIn profiles, resume building, networking strategies, email etiquette, and more. These sessions are uniquely designed to prepare and equip the students with fundamental skills for life after college."

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker, Micah Parsons, ESPN Commentator Tiffany Green, and XSET's Chief Culture Officer and Co-Owner Erin Ashley Simon will serve as hosts of the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU tournament finals show which premieres on February 11 at 3:00 PM ET on the NFL YouTube channel. HBCU fina lists will go head-to-head competing for the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU title and a piece of the $70,000 prize pool in cash and prizes.