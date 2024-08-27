Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enthusiast Gaming, nfl

NFL & Enthusiast Gaming Reveal NFL Tuesday Night Gaming Season 3

Those of you who love NFL and video games will be happy to know that NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is coming back for Season 3

Article Summary NFL Tuesday Night Gaming returns for Season 3 on YouTube, featuring NFL stars and new games.

The 26-episode season now focuses on lifestyle content and intimate interactions.

NFL Family Game Night mini-series returns with five family-friendly episodes.

New hosts and revamped format aim to deepen NFL's reach in the gaming community.

Enthusiast Gaming has partnered with the NFL once again to present NFL Tuesday Night Gaming for a third season on YouTube. As it has been the past two seasons, you'll have a mix of gaming along with NFL stars, as they have changed things up with an all-new show format and some new games to mix into the lineup We have more details and a couple of quotes below as the show will debut Season 3 on September 3.

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming – Season 3

The 26-episode season has evolved from a competitive, tournament-style storyline to a new lifestyle-focused content format that invites fans to discover more about the lives and personalities under the helmets and headsets. The format has been reimagined around the energy and hype of the couch co-op matchups from season one and season two, delivering what the gaming community connects with the most: personality-driven content, competitive fun and intimate interactions. Also returning in season three for a total of five episodes is NFL Family Game Night (NFL FGN), a special NFL TNG mini-series targeted toward kids and parental co-viewing audiences. Each episode brings together NFL players, NFL Legends and their families to play family-friendly, brand-safe video games with gaming content creators. Jenny 'JennySmiles' Simile returns to NFL FGN as a host and will be joined this season by Wynndham 'Wynnsanity' Curtis, one of North America's largest mobile gaming content creators with over two million followers. NFL TNG's season three debut episode follows the successful release of the special NFL Flag episode, live from the NFL Flag Championships in Canton, OH, and episode one of NFL FGN. These episodes combined for over 9,000,000 impressions.

"As 'NFL Tuesday Night Gaming' continues to build on its success, we're excited to showcase a revamped format that will capture even more fun moments between top gaming creators and NFL players," said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. "Collaborating with Enthusiast Gaming has enabled the NFL to deepen its reach across the gaming community, and we expect season three to be our most popular yet."

"We're now entering a third season of our partnership with the National Football League, and it is evident that we are creating the captivating content that gaming audiences gravitate towards," said Adrian Montgomery, Board Chairman and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "With our engaged communities, Enthusiast is uniquely positioned to create this content and integrate brands in meaningful ways."

