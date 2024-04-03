Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: nhl, NHL 24

NHL 24 World Championship Happens This Weekend

ESL FACEIT Group will be holding the CHEL Intel: World Championship this weekend to crown a new NHL 24 esports world champion.

Article Summary CHEL Intel: World Championship for NHL 24 takes place April 7 at OS NYC.

Watch live as six finalists compete for the $52k prize pool on YouTube and Twitch.

Regional champions Eki and Gren secured byes into the semifinals.

Finals format includes a mix of round-robin and best-of-three matches on PS5.

ESL FACEIT Group has revealed the finer details to the CHEL Intel: World Championship, where they will crown a new NHL 24 champion this weekend. The tournament will take place as part of a private event on Sunday, April 7, at OS NYC in New York City. You can watch the full event on both YouTube and Twitch, hosted by Cameron 'NoSleeves' Halbert, Anthony 'GrizGoal' Scibilia III, and Anna Dua, as the players will be competing for a piece of that $52k prize pool. We have more details for you below.

CHEL Intel: World Championship – NHL 24

In this edition of CHEL Intel: World Championship, we'll get fans caught up to speed on all the North American and European regional action, introduce readers to the finalists, and set up what should be an exciting finale this weekend. News, qualifier information, and results can be found in real-time on the tournament's website, www.nhl.com/NHL24. Fans can follow along on social media using #NHL24WC. Format Six players – Deeks, Eki, Gren, Polgz, Regs, Temppanen – have qualified for the NHL 24 WC Final – the top four players from the North American Championship and the top two players from the European Championship. The World Final will be played on the PlayStation 5 Console.

Besides taking home $15,000 USD for winning their respective regional titles, Eki (winner of the European Championship) and Gren (winner of the North American Championship) also received a bye into the semifinal round of the World Final. These two competitors will play a best-of-one match to determine who will be designated the top seed. The remaining four players will play a best-of-one round-robin. The round-robin will be scored as two points for a win, one point for an overtime loss, and zero points for a regulation loss with the tie-breaking process designated by tournament rules. The top two finishers will advance to a semifinal round with the highest finisher in one pod playing the second finisher in the other. The semifinal and final rounds of the NHL 24 World Championship Final will be a best-of-three to decide the winner of the NHL 24 World Championship.

