Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Launches New Episodic Content

Netmarble has dropped a new update into Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds as the team is now shifting to having episodic content moving forward. The latest update, which you can read about below, comes with a new story episode, updates to the Kingdom Academy feature, limited-time events, and several other additions and improvements. Check it out as the update is now live.

The new episode, The Fated Challenge Cards, features a new story surrounding the mysterious astrologist Gosling and a special dungeon for players to explore. Upon clearing the dungeon, various rewards will be given, such as the familiar Sunshine and Sirius Chance Chest. Unique episode-themed items, like the rare familiar Floaty-Dokey and the Milky Way outfit and hat costumes, will also be available. A newly updated game feature is the Kingdom Academy, a temporary guild where new or returning players can experience Kingdom membership and obtain many rewards. Once players reach a certain level, they'll graduate from the academy and receive special Gilder currency as a gift for their accomplishment.

Several limited-time events are now available, including:

Gosling the Astrologist's Mission Event: An episode-exclusive Astrologist's Cap costume is available upon clearing missions such as defeating Field Bosses.

An episode-exclusive Astrologist's Cap costume is available upon clearing missions such as defeating Field Bosses. Bubbling Heart Exchange Event: When players clear missions by using Al-Khemi's Lucky Pot, they will have the opportunity to obtain Bubbling Heart items. These can be exchanged for various rewards including the Rare 4★ Accessory Random Chest and Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chest.

When players clear missions by using Al-Khemi's Lucky Pot, they will have the opportunity to obtain Bubbling Heart items. These can be exchanged for various rewards including the Rare 4★ Accessory Random Chest and Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chest. Sunshine Power-Up Event: Power up the new Sunshine familiar to receive various rewards including Jelly Bottles! Complete all the missions to receive a 4★ Sunshine.

A couple new events are also available to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds players in celebration of the game's server merge:

The New World's Most Powerful: Players will compete for the top combat power on the server ac kingdom and by character. At the end of the event, exclusive titles and items such as Dingo Ambers will be awarded to winners, providing bragging rights amongst your peers.

Players will compete for the top combat power on the server ac kingdom and by character. At the end of the event, exclusive titles and items such as Dingo Ambers will be awarded to winners, providing bragging rights amongst your peers. Server Merge Celebration Login Reward Event: Logging in during the event period will earn players Summon Coupons and Miraculous Enhancement chests.