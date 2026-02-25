Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blazing Bit Games, Nightmare Reaper
Nightmare Reaper Announces New Co-Op Update
Those who are still playing Nightmare Reaper will see a massive update to the game soon as the developers will be adding co-op
Article Summary
- Nightmare Reaper gets a major update adding 2-4 player online co-op for campaign and New Game+ modes.
- New Game+ is enhanced with a new skill tree, minigame, and high-level multiplayer content.
- Deathmatch mode introduced with custom game options and randomly generated weapons.
- Update brings new elite enemies and 15 shiny weapon variants, boosting replayability and challenge.
Indie game developer and publisher Blazing Bit Games have confirmed a new massive update is coming to Nightmare Reaper that will add co-op to the title. First off, the co-op will allow up to four players to take part in the main game and New Game+, adding some help to deathmatch mode and the ability to create custom game modes and fight with randomly generated weapons. Meanwhile the update will also bring with it a new-and-improved New Game+ for players to enjoy however they wish. We have more info and a trailer here as the update arrives on March 17.
Nightmare Reaper
Nightmare Reaper is a dark, violent blend of retro and modern action games, inspired by the classic 2.5D first-person shooters of the 90s. Progress through the cursed depths of a nightmare while finding an arsenal of powerful weapons and improving your abilities along the way. This retro-inspired FPS with looter-shooter and rogue-lite elements bridges the gap between classic and modern gameplay. Each of the three chapters is 7-10 hours long and is highly replayable.
- Intense and addictive gameplay – Tons of enemies are crammed in open-ended levels full of surprises and geysers of blood and treasure.
- Character progression – Use the gold you find to purchase tons of character upgrades and new abilities via nostalgic minigames.
- Ludicrous weapon variety – 99 unique weapons (58 in EA) that can drop as loot and can contain a funky mix of over 30 enchantment types.
- Music and audio by Andrew Hulshult from Doom Eternal – The badass tunes in Nightmare Reaper add to the retro vibe and are DMCA-free.
- Non-intrusive story – The mystery of the nightmare adds to the desire to keep playing.
- Multiple game modes – Campaign, Endless, and New Game+- offer high replayability.
- A mix of manual and random level generation – Tons of random events and secrets to discover.
Co-Op Game Features
- Co-op gaming – for two to four players through the original campaign
- Improved New Game + – a new minigame and new skill tree aim to make New Game+ more enjoyable and provide new high-level content for both single and multiplayer gamers
- Deathmatch mode – players can create custom game modes and fight with randomly generated weapons
- New elite enemies that make replaying the game more challenging
- 15 new "shiny" versions of weapons with new mechanics. (for a total of 99 unique weapons and a seemingly infinite combination of random effects and stats