Nightmare Reaper Announces New Co-Op Update

Those who are still playing Nightmare Reaper will see a massive update to the game soon as the developers will be adding co-op

Indie game developer and publisher Blazing Bit Games have confirmed a new massive update is coming to Nightmare Reaper that will add co-op to the title. First off, the co-op will allow up to four players to take part in the main game and New Game+, adding some help to deathmatch mode and the ability to create custom game modes and fight with randomly generated weapons. Meanwhile the update will also bring with it a new-and-improved New Game+ for players to enjoy however they wish. We have more info and a trailer here as the update arrives on March 17.

Nightmare Reaper

Nightmare Reaper is a dark, violent blend of retro and modern action games, inspired by the classic 2.5D first-person shooters of the 90s. Progress through the cursed depths of a nightmare while finding an arsenal of powerful weapons and improving your abilities along the way. This retro-inspired FPS with looter-shooter and rogue-lite elements bridges the gap between classic and modern gameplay. Each of the three chapters is 7-10 hours long and is highly replayable.

Intense and addictive gameplay – Tons of enemies are crammed in open-ended levels full of surprises and geysers of blood and treasure.

Character progression – Use the gold you find to purchase tons of character upgrades and new abilities via nostalgic minigames.

Ludicrous weapon variety – 99 unique weapons (58 in EA) that can drop as loot and can contain a funky mix of over 30 enchantment types.

Music and audio by Andrew Hulshult from Doom Eternal – The badass tunes in Nightmare Reaper add to the retro vibe and are DMCA-free.

add to the retro vibe and are DMCA-free. Non-intrusive story – The mystery of the nightmare adds to the desire to keep playing.

adds to the desire to keep playing. Multiple game modes – Campaign, Endless, and New Game+- offer high replayability.

A mix of manual and random level generation – Tons of random events and secrets to discover.

Co-Op Game Features

Co-op gaming – for two to four players through the original campaign

Improved New Game + – a new minigame and new skill tree aim to make New Game+ more enjoyable and provide new high-level content for both single and multiplayer gamers

Deathmatch mode – players can create custom game modes and fight with randomly generated weapons

New elite enemies that make replaying the game more challenging

15 new "shiny" versions of weapons with new mechanics. (for a total of 99 unique weapons and a seemingly infinite combination of random effects and stats

