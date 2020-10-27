Nine Witches: Family Disruption Will Be Released On December 4th

Blowfish Studios revealed this morning their upcoming game Nine Witches: Family Disruption will be coming out on December 4th. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is an alternate-history occult adventure game where WWII did not turn out as planned. The game has an interesting art style with a combination of pixel designs and smoothly animated cut scenes using that content, plus a story that's pretty interesting. You can read up more on the game below and check out the latest trailer as it will be making its way to Steam in about six week's time.

Something strange is happening in Sundäe, a rustic village on the northwest coast of Norway. As the fires of World War II rage on, members of the Third Reich's Okkulte-SS division have descended on the small town, harnessing an otherworldly power to strike a terrible blow against Allied forces. Under direct orders from the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Professor Alexei Krakovitz, a quadriplegic Russian expatriate renowned for his research into the occult sciences, and Akiro Kagasawa, the professor's capable assistant, arrive in Scandinavia to investigate reports of witchcraft and put an end to the Nazi's hellish machinations in Nine Witches: Family Disruption. Truly and unique original story – Visit Sundäe, a Nazi oppressed village on the northwest coast of Norway.

Pixel art – Retro-pixel style artwork.

Meet a quirky cast of characters – Join professor Alexi Krakovitz and his loyal Japanese assistant, Akiro Kagasawa, in their heroic crusade against the Nazis.

Fun gameplay – Single player, dual character action-adventure with puzzle-solving elements. And you get to talk with the dead!