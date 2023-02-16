Ninjala Celebrates 10M Downloads With Attack On Titan Collaboration GungHo Online Entertainment is celebrating 10 million downloads for Ninjala with new festivities, including a collab with Attack On Titan.

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced they are celebrating 10 million downloads for Ninjala with a brand new crossover with Attack On Titan. The team released a short update video, which you can watch down at the bottom, revealing the new milestone for the game and thanking the fans for making it a success. Meanwhile, they also promoted the fact that Season 12 will have a crossover with the critically acclaimed anime Attack On Titan, but a formal release date was not confirmed at the time. Enjoy the video and info about the milestone celebration.

"Since its release in June 2020, Ninjala has won over players across the globe with its dynamic gameplay and colorful cast of characters. Now coming on its 12th Season, the game continues to offer its ever-growing community tons of weapon types, Shinobi Cards, over a dozen collaborations, and more. Last year, the game was also adapted into an anime by OLM, Inc., with more than 50 episodes premiering online on Ninjala's official YouTube channel. Starting March 15, don the Wings of Freedom as the scouts of Attack on Titan go beyond the wall and enter the arena. GOE will announce full collaboration details at a later date, so stay tuned to learn more. In the meantime, ninjas can enjoy the 10 Million Download Campaign with the following items and events."

Ninjala 10 Million Download Campaign Perks

A Gift from the Gum: Every player that logs in between March 8 and April 26 will receive 1,000 free Jala to use in the Shinobi Shop. Check out a limited-time special sale to stock up on items like Shinobi Cards, Ninja-Gums, and emotes that can be used to earn IPPONs in style.

One (Winner) in a Million: The 10 Million Download Cup will be held from March 11 at 6 p.m. to March 12 at 12 a.m. PST. The six-hour tournament lines up with the Battle Bonus, which will increase drop rates.