Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Gives Insight For 2026 Plans

The latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase took place this morning, revealing several new titles coming to Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 in 2026

Article Summary Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase unveils over 30 new games for Switch 1 & 2, launching through 2026

Major reveals include Indiana Jones, Fallout 4 Anniversary, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Remasters and exclusives shine—Oblivion, Hollow Knight, Monster Hunter Stories 3, and more

Classic series, co-op adventures, RPGs, and sports titles expand the Nintendo Switch lineup

The latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase took place this morning, as several new titles have been revealed for the Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 coming from third-party developers and publishers. Some of the big reveals came in the form of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the release of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, an enhanced version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, the launch date for Final Fantasy Rebirth, the announcement of the Super Bomberman Collection, and more. We have the complete rundown from the company below, and the 30+ minute video above.

Nintendo Partner Direct – February 2026

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle : When adventure calls, Indiana Jones answers. The iconic adventurer returns in an authentic journey set in 1937 between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Use Indy's whip and wits to take on sinister forces as you travel from the halls of Marshall College to the sunken temples of Sukhothai to unlock the secrets of the Great Circle. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle swings onto Nintendo Switch 2 on May 12 both on physically and digitally. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop.

: When adventure calls, Indiana Jones answers. The iconic adventurer returns in an authentic journey set in 1937 between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Use Indy's whip and wits to take on sinister forces as you travel from the halls of Marshall College to the sunken temples of Sukhothai to unlock the secrets of the Great Circle. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle swings onto Nintendo Switch 2 on May 12 both on physically and digitally. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop. Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition : Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. Players are free to explore the outcomes of their decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club content to expand your adventure. So, grab your Pip Boy and get ready when Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 24 and physically on April 28. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop.

: Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. Players are free to explore the outcomes of their decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club content to expand your adventure. So, grab your Pip Boy and get ready when Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 24 and physically on April 28. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered : Return to exploring the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before when the renowned open world fantasy RPG returns with improved graphics and enhanced gameplay. Players and newcomers alike are invited to journey through the rich world in this modernized 2006 Game of the Year. With stunning new visuals and performance, the game has been meticulously recreated from scratch. Characters, weapons, pieces of cheese, even sweet rolls. Experience all that this beloved classic has to offer with previously released story expansions of the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, and more. All roads lead back to Oblivion when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered launches physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

: Return to exploring the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before when the renowned open world fantasy RPG returns with improved graphics and enhanced gameplay. Players and newcomers alike are invited to journey through the rich world in this modernized 2006 Game of the Year. With stunning new visuals and performance, the game has been meticulously recreated from scratch. Characters, weapons, pieces of cheese, even sweet rolls. Experience all that this beloved classic has to offer with previously released story expansions of the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, and more. All roads lead back to Oblivion when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered launches physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Tokto Scramble : A life-or-death struggle begins deep below Tokyo, where clear thinking and split-second decisions could make all the difference. You play as Anne, a survivor who finds herself in a network of subterranean caverns overrun by Zino – mysterious creatures that resemble dinosaurs. Use stealth, strategy, quick thinking and unwavering determination to escape the prehistoric world alive. Plus, with GameShare, up to four players can team up either locally or online via GameChat, to help Anne survive the dangers of the subterranean depths when Tokyo Scramble launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 11. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop.

: A life-or-death struggle begins deep below Tokyo, where clear thinking and split-second decisions could make all the difference. You play as Anne, a survivor who finds herself in a network of subterranean caverns overrun by Zino – mysterious creatures that resemble dinosaurs. Use stealth, strategy, quick thinking and unwavering determination to escape the prehistoric world alive. Plus, with GameShare, up to four players can team up either locally or online via GameChat, to help Anne survive the dangers of the subterranean depths when Tokyo Scramble launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 11. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop. Resident Evil Requiem : A new era of survival horror arrives with Resident Evil Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry yet in the acclaimed series. Dive into the action with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy – where both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into an experience that will chill players to their core. Experience the story your way by choosing from different difficulty modes and freely switching between first and third-person views at any time. Plus, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: Resident Evil Requiem Edition releases the same day, with the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo for Grace and Leon, both launching this summer. Resident Evil Requiem launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 27. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

: A new era of survival horror arrives with Resident Evil Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry yet in the acclaimed series. Dive into the action with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy – where both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into an experience that will chill players to their core. Experience the story your way by choosing from different difficulty modes and freely switching between first and third-person views at any time. Plus, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: Resident Evil Requiem Edition releases the same day, with the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo for Grace and Leon, both launching this summer. Resident Evil Requiem launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 27. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. PRAGMATA : Explore the all-new science fiction action-adventure from Capcom. Set in the near future, spacefarer Hugh Williams and android Diana must escape a lunar research station and find their way back to Earth. Play as both protagonists simultaneously as you leverage Diana's unique ability to hack open enemy armor to create openings for Hugh to take them down with his varied arsenal of firearms. PRAGMATA launches on Nintendo Switch 2 April 24, alongside a Diana amiibo, which players can scan in to drop in-game items. Experience the unique action gameplay with a playable demo, available on Nintendo eShop later today.

: Explore the all-new science fiction action-adventure from Capcom. Set in the near future, spacefarer Hugh Williams and android Diana must escape a lunar research station and find their way back to Earth. Play as both protagonists simultaneously as you leverage Diana's unique ability to hack open enemy armor to create openings for Hugh to take them down with his varied arsenal of firearms. PRAGMATA launches on Nintendo Switch 2 April 24, alongside a Diana amiibo, which players can scan in to drop in-game items. Experience the unique action gameplay with a playable demo, available on Nintendo eShop later today. Orbitals : Blast off with Maki and Omura in this intergalactic two-player co-op puzzle platforming adventure set in a retro anime-inspired universe. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2, Orbitals lets players team up and brave the deadly Storm Wall and the perils beyond to save their home. Designed for asymmetric 2-player co-op either in local split-screen or online with GameShare or matchmaking with a friend, Orbitals rewards smart teamwork and clear communication. Save the day together when Orbitals launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

: Blast off with Maki and Omura in this intergalactic two-player co-op puzzle platforming adventure set in a retro anime-inspired universe. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2, Orbitals lets players team up and brave the deadly Storm Wall and the perils beyond to save their home. Designed for asymmetric 2-player co-op either in local split-screen or online with GameShare or matchmaking with a friend, Orbitals rewards smart teamwork and clear communication. Save the day together when Orbitals launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth : The fate of the planet is in players hands in the second entry in the FINAL FANTASTY VII remake series- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Cloud Strife and his comrades escape the city of Midgar into the wide world beyond to hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past bent on ruling the planet. Ride Chocobos, sprint across sweeping plains, and explore a vast, expansive world with new features and encounters to be had as the story unfolds. Join Cloud Strife and his crew when FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH launches on Nintendo Switch 2 June 3. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop, with digital bonuses available when pre-ordering any edition.

: The fate of the planet is in players hands in the second entry in the FINAL FANTASTY VII remake series- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Cloud Strife and his comrades escape the city of Midgar into the wide world beyond to hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past bent on ruling the planet. Ride Chocobos, sprint across sweeping plains, and explore a vast, expansive world with new features and encounters to be had as the story unfolds. Join Cloud Strife and his crew when FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH launches on Nintendo Switch 2 June 3. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop, with digital bonuses available when pre-ordering any edition. Kyoto Xanadu : Set in an alternate reality where Kyoto is the capital of Japan, Kyoto Xanadu players take on monsters and mysteries coming from the great labyrinth known as Xanadu. As a student, players will challenge the labyrinth and grow through their battles within Xanadu while also deepening bonds with various people during your daily life. Uncover the truth hidden both in the labyrinth and Kyoto itself when Kyoto Xanadu launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this summer.

: Set in an alternate reality where Kyoto is the capital of Japan, Kyoto Xanadu players take on monsters and mysteries coming from the great labyrinth known as Xanadu. As a student, players will challenge the labyrinth and grow through their battles within Xanadu while also deepening bonds with various people during your daily life. Uncover the truth hidden both in the labyrinth and Kyoto itself when Kyoto Xanadu launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this summer. Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok : Embark on an epic journey in the Sky Realm. In this visually stunning action RPG, players will journey alongside a diverse cast of allies, exploring breathtaking floating islands and battling powerful foes. With over 20 playable characters, up to four people can team up locally or online for multiplayer action when Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok launches on Nintendo Switch 2 July 9.

: Embark on an epic journey in the Sky Realm. In this visually stunning action RPG, players will journey alongside a diverse cast of allies, exploring breathtaking floating islands and battling powerful foes. With over 20 playable characters, up to four people can team up locally or online for multiplayer action when Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok launches on Nintendo Switch 2 July 9. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse : How far would you go to survive a curse? Unravel a captivating supernatural mystery through multiple viewpoints in this brand-new PARANORMASIGHT tale. Set in the coastal region of Ise-shima, Japan, this original standalone story introduces new atmospheric locations, supernatural legends, and a new cast of characters to experience as players navigate the chilling mysteries surrounding the Mermaids of Ise. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse launches on Nintendo Switch Feb. 19. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop.

: How far would you go to survive a curse? Unravel a captivating supernatural mystery through multiple viewpoints in this brand-new PARANORMASIGHT tale. Set in the coastal region of Ise-shima, Japan, this original standalone story introduces new atmospheric locations, supernatural legends, and a new cast of characters to experience as players navigate the chilling mysteries surrounding the Mermaids of Ise. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse launches on Nintendo Switch Feb. 19. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop. Turok: Origins : Face off against ferocious dinosaurs and an alien threat when Turok: Origins comes to Nintendo Switch 2. Embark on an interplanetary quest for a superpower to turn the tides of war either solo or as a team of warriors online. Turok: Origins charges onto Nintendo Switch 2 this fall.

: Face off against ferocious dinosaurs and an alien threat when Turok: Origins comes to Nintendo Switch 2. Embark on an interplanetary quest for a superpower to turn the tides of war either solo or as a team of warriors online. Turok: Origins charges onto Nintendo Switch 2 this fall. Digimon Story Time Stranger : The fate of two worlds is in your hands in Digimon Story Time Stranger! Players will find themselves thrown into a world-ending event with both the human and the Digital World on the precipice of ruin. To save both worlds, players will work with over 450 Digimon with non-linear evolution paths to succeed in the game's strategic, turn-based combat. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also choose their preferred graphics mode. It's time to evolve when Digimon Story: The Stranger and Moon launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on July 10. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop.

: The fate of two worlds is in your hands in Digimon Story Time Stranger! Players will find themselves thrown into a world-ending event with both the human and the Digital World on the precipice of ruin. To save both worlds, players will work with over 450 Digimon with non-linear evolution paths to succeed in the game's strategic, turn-based combat. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also choose their preferred graphics mode. It's time to evolve when Digimon Story: The Stranger and Moon launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on July 10. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop. Valheim : Become one of Odin's chosen warriors and survive the monster infested realm to earn your place in his halls with the world-renowned Viking exploration game Valheim. Players can brave the adventure alone or with up to nine friends online to discover a beautiful procedurally generated world of land and sea. Fully optimized for Nintendo Switch 2, including support for the Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality and HD rumble 2, players can build mighty Viking halls, create new gear or cook meals to prepare for mighty skirmishes to come. Valheim launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

: Become one of Odin's chosen warriors and survive the monster infested realm to earn your place in his halls with the world-renowned Viking exploration game Valheim. Players can brave the adventure alone or with up to nine friends online to discover a beautiful procedurally generated world of land and sea. Fully optimized for Nintendo Switch 2, including support for the Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality and HD rumble 2, players can build mighty Viking halls, create new gear or cook meals to prepare for mighty skirmishes to come. Valheim launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this year. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection : Embark on a brand-new journey as you ride into in the next adventure in Capcom's turn-based RPG series. Players step into a world where natural order has collapsed, monsters face extinction, and a mysterious Elder Dragon stands between you and the truth. Befriend and raise Monsties and unlock powerful abilities through the Rite of Channeling and Habitat Restoration when MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 3: TWISTED REFLECTION launches on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-orders and a demo are available now on Nintendo eShop.

: Embark on a brand-new journey as you ride into in the next adventure in Capcom's turn-based RPG series. Players step into a world where natural order has collapsed, monsters face extinction, and a mysterious Elder Dragon stands between you and the truth. Befriend and raise Monsties and unlock powerful abilities through the Rite of Channeling and Habitat Restoration when MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 3: TWISTED REFLECTION launches on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-orders and a demo are available now on Nintendo eShop. CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS : Gear up for spectacular soccer action in the latest game in the globally beloved anime series Captain Tsubasa! CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS features 22 elite teams and over 110 characters. With a series of exceptional plays by international athletes that drive the game toward a number of breathtaking moments, players can master special moves and powerful shots to vie for soccer supremacy! CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

: Gear up for spectacular soccer action in the latest game in the globally beloved anime series Captain Tsubasa! CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS features 22 elite teams and over 110 characters. With a series of exceptional plays by international athletes that drive the game toward a number of breathtaking moments, players can master special moves and powerful shots to vie for soccer supremacy! CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS launches on Nintendo Switch this year. Super Bomberman Collection : Party battle game Super Bomberman is now available as a collection featuring seven titles with 12 versions – including the previously unreleased localized versions of Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5! Including BOSS RUSH mode, support features, libraries, and more, players can also join up to three other players via GameShare to share in the explosive fun! Revisit classic chaos when Super Bomberman Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Super Bomberman Collection launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!

: Party battle game Super Bomberman is now available as a collection featuring seven titles with 12 versions – including the previously unreleased localized versions of Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5! Including BOSS RUSH mode, support features, libraries, and more, players can also join up to three other players via GameShare to share in the explosive fun! Revisit classic chaos when Super Bomberman Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Super Bomberman Collection launches on Nintendo Switch … later today! Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : Time to forge your own path! Explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures and solve ancient mysteries at the kingdom's heart – all from the comfort of your Nintendo Switch 2. With higher resolution, improved frame rates, and additional effects, Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition lets players experience a classically styled 2D action adventure across a vast interconnected world. Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Nintendo Switch 2 players who already have the original Hollow Knight game on Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for free with the upgrade pack.

: Time to forge your own path! Explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures and solve ancient mysteries at the kingdom's heart – all from the comfort of your Nintendo Switch 2. With higher resolution, improved frame rates, and additional effects, Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition lets players experience a classically styled 2D action adventure across a vast interconnected world. Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Nintendo Switch 2 players who already have the original Hollow Knight game on Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for free with the upgrade pack. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales : Embark on a perilous journey to lift a curse and save the kingdom – a journey that will unfold across four ages in The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales! In this new single-player action-RPG from the team behind the Octopath Traveler series, players will take control of Elliot the Adventurer and his fairy companion, Faie, to experience a gripping tale full of action, exploration and heart. With seven weapon types to wield, customizable Magicite upgrades to experiment with and Faie's powerful Fairy Actions, players can begin their journey when The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 18.

: Embark on a perilous journey to lift a curse and save the kingdom – a journey that will unfold across four ages in The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales! In this new single-player action-RPG from the team behind the Octopath Traveler series, players will take control of Elliot the Adventurer and his fairy companion, Faie, to experience a gripping tale full of action, exploration and heart. With seven weapon types to wield, customizable Magicite upgrades to experiment with and Faie's powerful Fairy Actions, players can begin their journey when The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 18. New Arcade Archives 2 and Console Archives Games : Get ready for classic gaming at home or on the go! Battle your way through relentless enemies, deadly traps, and supernatural forces in a quest to stop the sinister plans of Emperor Ashtar in Console Archives Ninja Gaiden IIL The Dark Sword of Chaos! Or experience the thrill of extreme winter sports in Console Archives Cool Boarders , where players can shred snowy mountains, carve through sharp turns, or pull off jaw-dropping tricks. These titles will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Meanwhile, more titles will be coming this year, including Arcade Archives 2 Rave Racer for Nintendo Switch 2 and Arcade Archives Rave Racer for Nintendo Switch, where every track bursts with color, sharp turns, and dramatic elevation changes that push your skills to the limit. Doraemon , Sonic Wings Special , and more will also be joining the Console Archives lineup.

and : Get ready for classic gaming at home or on the go! Battle your way through relentless enemies, deadly traps, and supernatural forces in a quest to stop the sinister plans of Emperor Ashtar in Or experience the thrill of extreme winter sports in , where players can shred snowy mountains, carve through sharp turns, or pull off jaw-dropping tricks. These titles will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Meanwhile, more titles will be coming this year, including for Nintendo Switch 2 and for Nintendo Switch, where every track bursts with color, sharp turns, and dramatic elevation changes that push your skills to the limit. , , and more will also be joining the lineup. eFootball Kick-Off! : Experience the passion and excitement of soccer anytime, anywhere – solo or with friends, offline or online with eFootball Kick-Off! Play in World Tour mode where you can establish your own club team and participate in competitions around the globe. Or take on "International Cup" mode and feel the excitement of soccer's ultimate festival as national teams battle for global supremacy. Newer players can also get in on the action with a 6-a-side soccer that creates plenty of goal-scoring opportunities, and a "Rank" system where your performance is evaluated and allows you to step up as you improve. eFootball Kick-Off! launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

: Experience the passion and excitement of soccer anytime, anywhere – solo or with friends, offline or online with eFootball Kick-Off! Play in World Tour mode where you can establish your own club team and participate in competitions around the globe. Or take on "International Cup" mode and feel the excitement of soccer's ultimate festival as national teams battle for global supremacy. Newer players can also get in on the action with a 6-a-side soccer that creates plenty of goal-scoring opportunities, and a "Rank" system where your performance is evaluated and allows you to step up as you improve. eFootball Kick-Off! launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition , where players can explore a world filled with magic of Disney. With improved performance, enhanced graphics, increased object limit, and more, players can discover rich stories when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2 March 25.

, where players can explore a world filled with magic of Disney. With improved performance, enhanced graphics, increased object limit, and more, players can discover rich stories when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2 March 25. PGA Tour 2K25 , where you can rise among the greats on golf's biggest stage. Golf enthusiasts can compete in the ultimate test: The PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. Don't show up for second place when PGA TOUR 2K25 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 6.

, where you can rise among the greats on golf's biggest stage. Golf enthusiasts can compete in the ultimate test: The PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. Don't show up for second place when PGA TOUR 2K25 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 6. WWE 2K26 , where fans can choose from the largest roster in franchise history with over 400 playable Superstars and Legends spanning multiple eras. With new match types, Universe mode, and expanded MyFACTION mode, fans can step into the ring on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

, where fans can choose from the largest roster in franchise history with over 400 playable Superstars and Legends spanning multiple eras. With new match types, Universe mode, and expanded MyFACTION mode, fans can step into the ring on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun , players must outsmart their foes and become the ultimate, deadly shadow. Tactical stealth arrives for the Nintendo Switch 2 system March 18. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop with a 10% discount.

, players must outsmart their foes and become the ultimate, deadly shadow. Tactical stealth arrives for the Nintendo Switch 2 system March 18. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop with a 10% discount. Another Eden Begins , an adventure for the ages held across space and time is about to unfold. This time-traveling RPG arrives for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this summer.

, an adventure for the ages held across space and time is about to unfold. This time-traveling RPG arrives for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this summer. Goat Simulator 3 is headbutting its way to Nintendo Switch 2. Fans can wreak havoc solo or cause double damage with the help of a friend. Goat Simulator 3 launches on April 1, with pre-orders available later today on Nintendo eShop.

is headbutting its way to Nintendo Switch 2. Fans can wreak havoc solo or cause double damage with the help of a friend. Goat Simulator 3 launches on April 1, with pre-orders available later today on Nintendo eShop. Culdcept Begins – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition , Time to roll the dice, summon creatures, and claim victory in the ultimate strategy battle! Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Culdcept BEGINS launches Nintendo Switch July 16.

, Time to roll the dice, summon creatures, and claim victory in the ultimate strategy battle! Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Culdcept BEGINS launches Nintendo Switch July 16. Scott Pilgrim EX is punching its way into a new era! Team up with friends and brawl your way through space and time when this title launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch March 3.

is punching its way into a new era! Team up with friends and brawl your way through space and time when this title launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch March 3. Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown , puts you in command of the U.S.S. Voyager where you work to ensure your crew survives their journey home, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 18. Pre-order now on Nintendo eShop and get a 10% discount.

, puts you in command of the U.S.S. Voyager where you work to ensure your crew survives their journey home, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 18. Pre-order now on Nintendo eShop and get a 10% discount. Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition , lets you follow the adventures of Alphen and Shionne as they join forces to free the planet from 300 years of oppression, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 May 22.

, lets you follow the adventures of Alphen and Shionne as they join forces to free the planet from 300 years of oppression, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 May 22. Reanimal, players must escape unimaginable horrors to rescue their friends in this new co-op mystery horror adventure, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine's Day!

