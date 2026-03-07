Nintendo has got a few events lined up for Mario Day 2026, as you'll see items revolving around contests, games, and real-world activations
Nintendo Revealed Its Mario Day 2026 Slate Of Events
Article Summary
- Nintendo reveals Mario Day 2026 events with classic and new Mario games on Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch Online
- Save big on Mario titles with special game deals at retailers, the My Nintendo Store, and Nintendo eShop
- Get ready for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with new trailers and themed content updates on Switch
- Participate in sweepstakes, Lunchables promotions, and online Mario Kart World tournaments for prizes
Nintendo has revealed its plans for Mario Day 2026, as you'll see a number of events taking place across multiple activations. We ahve the full rundown for you here, which includes special content through the eShop, the reveal of the last The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, a new sweepstakes, and even a special Lunchables release. Have fun checking out everything Nintendo is doing this Tuesday among the dozens of other unofficial things we're sure will also take place.
Mario Day 2026
- Play Games Featuring Mario Across the Last 40 Years:
- Revisit Nintendo Classics With Nintendo Switch Online – Nintendo Switch Online members with a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system can play select Super Mario titles from Super NES, Game Boy, NES, and more. On March 10, players with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can also enjoy the Game Boy Advance game Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Virtual Boy games Mario Clash and Mario's Tennis.
- Save on Games for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch – From March 8 to 14, select retailers – including official Nintendo U.S. stores – will offer deals on physical Nintendo Switch games, while supplies last. This includes Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Super Mario Odyssey (suggested retail price of $39.99 each), and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (suggested retail price of $59.99) – the first Nintendo Switch 2 game from Nintendo to be on sale. Plus, now through March 15, the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop will offer deals on select titles, such as Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Super Mario Maker 2 ($39.99 each). For the full list of deals available, visit Mario.Nintendo.com.
- Get Ready for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – In theaters April 1, Illumination and Nintendo present The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, an animated film featuring Mario and Luigi, plus friends like Yoshi and Princess Rosalina. Speaking of Rosalina, over on Nintendo Switch, you can get to know the character better in Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (and enhance your adventure with a free update on Nintendo Switch 2).
- Stay Up to Date on All Things Mario With Nintendo Today! – Download the Nintendo Today! smart-device app and receive daily updates from Nintendo based on what you like, including the latest on games featuring Mario. Anyone with a Nintendo Account and a compatible smart device can use this free app. Don't forget to customize your home screen with a widget and matching wallpaper featuring art from the Super Mario franchise in preparation for MAR10 Day!
- Enter the Super Nintendo World Sweepstakes: Now through May 31, enter for a chance to win a theme park vacation for four to experience Super Nintendo World at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, or Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. For more info, visit My.Nintendo.com.
- Join the Mario Kart World My Nintendo Open Series – This month, Nintendo Switch Online members can participate in a weekly series of online races in Mario Kart World. Join any of the three in-game events and earn 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points just by participating (available to everyone who takes part in the Americas). Not a member? Start a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online, even if you claimed this offer before (free trial can only be redeemed once per account after Jan. 12, 2026). For more details, visit My.Nintendo.com.
- Lunchables Partnership – Lunchables is teaming up with Nintendo to feature games like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A on select Lunchables varieties. Until May 31 in stores and at online retailers, each select pack will have a QR code that fans can scan for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a digital game download.
