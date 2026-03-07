Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Mario Bros., Mario Day, super mario bros.

Nintendo Revealed Its Mario Day 2026 Slate Of Events

Nintendo has got a few events lined up for Mario Day 2026, as you'll see items revolving around contests, games, and real-world activations

Article Summary Nintendo reveals Mario Day 2026 events with classic and new Mario games on Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch Online

Save big on Mario titles with special game deals at retailers, the My Nintendo Store, and Nintendo eShop

Get ready for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with new trailers and themed content updates on Switch

Participate in sweepstakes, Lunchables promotions, and online Mario Kart World tournaments for prizes

Nintendo has revealed its plans for Mario Day 2026, as you'll see a number of events taking place across multiple activations. We ahve the full rundown for you here, which includes special content through the eShop, the reveal of the last The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, a new sweepstakes, and even a special Lunchables release. Have fun checking out everything Nintendo is doing this Tuesday among the dozens of other unofficial things we're sure will also take place.

Mario Day 2026

