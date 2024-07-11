Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Drops New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition before the game arrives on the Switch next week.

Article Summary New trailer for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition now available.

Game set to launch on Nintendo Switch, arriving July 18, 2024.

Deluxe Set includes game, collectible pins, art cards, and a replica NES Game Pak.

Compete in over 150 speedrun challenges from 13 classic NES games.

Nintendo dropped a brand new trailer this morning for the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition ahead of the game's launch next week. This is basically four and a half minutes worth of guided footage of everything you can do to prove you're the best of the best at old-school NES gaming, including challenges, time trials, and local eight-player competition. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on July 18, 2024.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

On July 18, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game kicks off its worldwide — or just living room-bound — competition on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! And for those whose NES roots run deep, prepare for the nostalgia-plosion that is the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set. This special-edition bundle includes a physical version of the game, a set of 5 collectible pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the featured NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-colored NES Game Pak (for display only, stand included) to commemorate the original 1990 Nintendo World Championships event. Perfect for collectors and for raising above your head in victory!

Paying tribute to the unforgettable in-person Nintendo World Championships held in 1990, 2015, and 2017, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition challenges players to battle through bite-sized bits of classic blockbusters. Both old-school and new-school players can enjoy the rush of over 150 speedrun challenges taken from 13 classic NES games. Warm up by setting and beating your own best times in the single-player Speedrun Mode – unlocking new challenges and unique in-game pins along the way – then up to 8 players can compete locally in Party Mode. Nintendo Switch Online members can also enter World Championships Mode to submit their best times in five challenges that rotate each week and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard.

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

