No Sleep For Kaname Date Arrives On Xbox & PlayStation Next February

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files has been given a launch date for Xbox and PlayStation as it arrives in February

Join Kaname Date and Aiba to rescue internet idol Iris from a mysterious alien escape game.

Investigate crime scenes, enter suspects' dreams, and utilize new Escape puzzle gameplay.

Switch between Investigation, Somnium, and Escape modes to uncover clues and solve the case.

Spike Chunsoft has confirmed the next major release date for No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files, as it finally comes to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The team dropped a new pre-order trailer today with the news it would arrive on both consoles on February 26, 2026. What's more, the game has several standard and special editions with bonus content and collectibles for you to choose from on both platforms.

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Iris the internet idol has been abducted by aliens?! Finding herself on board a mysterious UFO and tasked with completing a bizarre escape game, Iris knows there's one person who she can always count on for help: Kaname Date, Psyncer! As Date, conduct investigations, solve escape game puzzles, and Psync into the dreams of potential suspects to help Iris escape and unravel the mystery behind The Third Eye Game!

Investigation: Use the special functions in Date's left eye to gather information that will lead to Iris's whereabouts! Familiar and new characters will also appear.

Somnium: Explore the eccentric dream world of potential suspects to uncover clues and secret memories.

Escape: Solve thrilling mysteries while exploring a locked environment. When you find the true answer beyond the surface level of logic, the door to escape will open.

The player takes on the role of Kaname Date, the protagonist, and once again teams up with the AI-Ball, Aiba, to tackle a mysterious case and rescue Iris, an internet idol who has been forced to take part in a dangerous escape game. No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files introduces a new gameplay element: "Escape". As with previous games, in "Investigation", players will examine crime scenes and listen to testimonies. In "Somnium", players enter the dream worlds of suspects and key witnesses. In the new "Escape" sections, players will solve puzzles to break out of locked rooms. By moving between these three sections, players can obtain the necessary clues to solve the case.

