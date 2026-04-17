Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007 First Light

007 First Light Unveils Cinematic Opening Sequence

007 First Light showed off the opening cinematic this week, along with the game's latest developer diary discussing the music

Article Summary Watch the stunning 007 First Light cinematic opening and hear its Lana Del Rey theme song.

Get insights from the latest developer diary on the game’s original music and soundtrack.

Experience a modern Bond title sequence that pays homage to the classic film openings.

007 First Light launches May 27, bringing James Bond’s origin story to PC and consoles.

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios dropped two new videos today for 007 First Light, including a new dev diary and our first look at the opening title sequence. First off, you can see the epic video of the opening above, featuring an all-new song presented in the same way a lot of the classic James Bond film openings have been, with a theme song performed by Lana Del Rey! Second, the latest episode of Beyond The Light talks about the soundtrack and the music they put together for the game to make this feel like a unique James Bond experience, while also harkening back to the films that made it an iconic franchise. We have both videos here and notes from the team about the opening, as the game is still set to be released on May 27 for PC and all three major consoles.

A Bond Title Sequence That Feels Like a Classic

The title sequence follows the Bond franchise's long-lived tradition of the opening credits showcasing the game's motifs and identity. The title sequence and title song of 007 First Light set the tone for Bond's reimagined origin story with a modern yet classic flair. Built around striking visuals and a rich cinematic atmosphere, it brings together the main themes of James Bond's journey in the game, as he enters the world of espionage. Anchored by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold's powerful title song, the sequence embraces the franchise's legacy while bringing its own identity, honoring James Bond's return to gaming after more than 13 years.

About 007 First Light

Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world's most famous spy. After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State.

Become 007: Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent.

Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent. A Thrilling Espionage Adventure: Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead.

Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead. Spying, Your Way: Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you.

Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you. Welcome to MI6: Test your skills and replay your favorite missions with additional modifiers, for endless espionage fun!

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