All Of The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Son Gohan Rares

There is a special new rarity coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the next set. Fighter's Ambition, the second set of the current Zenkai Series block, has added SGRs to the mix: Son Gohan Rares. These cards, rendered in red foil, showcase major moments from the history of Son Gohan in honor of his ascension on the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition's Son Gohan Rares will trace the young warrior's story from his first appearance all the way to his Super Hero story. Today, let's take a look at the complete collection of SGR cards from Fighter's Ambition.

The Son Gohan Rare campaign covers:

Son Gohan, Hostile Saiyan Encounter which focuses on Gohan's encounter with Raditz that revealed his true half-Saiyan origin and led to the temporary death of Goku. This, of course, was the beginning of Gohan's training under Piccolo.

Son Gohan, Dependable Young Fighter which focuses on Gohan's experience on Namek where he donned Saiyan armor and teamed up with friends and foes alike to take on Freiza.

Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror focuses on the Cell Games, where Gohan became the first character to unlock Super Saiyan 2 by giving into his rage. This allowed him to destroy Cell and save the world.

Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed focuses on Gohan's training under the Supreme Kai and Kibito where his Ultimate form was unlocked.

Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed focuses on Gohan's redemption as he returned to form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

