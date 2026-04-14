Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Releases Massive One-Year Anniversary Update

To celebrate the game being in Early Access for a solid year, White Knuckle has released a massive update with significant upgrades.

Article Summary White Knuckle marks its one-year Early Access with a major content and gameplay update.

Trinkets and Bindings now let players deeply customize their climbing and survival experience.

Facility Credits replace the old gamemode bank, unlocking new metaprogression and upgrades.

New Challenge Map and Competitive Mode introduced for speedrunners and challenge seekers.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP have launched a massive update for the game White Knuckle, as they celebrate the game's One-Year Anniversary. Technically, that entire year has been spent in Early Access as they continue to work on the final version of the game, but it looks like they're inching closer, making the game look a lot more impressive than ever before. Including the new additions of Trinkets and Bindings, a better look for the art style of graphics, new rooms, new mechanics, and so much more. We have teh full developer notes below and the trailer showing it off above, as the update is available right now.

Celebrate a Year Of Climbing Forever With White Knuckle's One-Year Anniversary

The addition of Trinkets and Bindings allows players to further tailor the gameplay of White Knuckle to fit their preferred style of challenge. Some of the new Trinkets include the Carabiner, which lowers your stamina drain & boosts jumps, the Extra Pouch, which provides a bonus utility pouch in your inventory, and the Headlamp: a flashlight that doesn't need to be cranked, but at the cost of inferior range. Meanwhile, some of the available Bindings include: No Shops (meaning all Vendors are sold out), No Perks, and Survival Mode, which adds the Hunger mechanic from Conditioned Polyphagia (without buffs) & an Injury system when taking damage.

The anniversary update also introduces a newly revamped metaprogression in the form of Facility Credits, which can be used to purchase Facility Upgrades. Formerly known as the gamemode bank, Roaches banked during Runs are now stored as Facility Credits. Beginning each Run, players will receive an allotment of starting roaches pulled from your Facility Credit pool, and can also obtain more Facility Credits using the Roach ATM with a floppy disk.

Roaches and Facility Credits can be used to purchase Facility Upgrades in Interlude safe rooms. These upgrades are divided into Sector & Global upgrades, allowing players to access new stations in each safe area, as well as activate permanent buffs & cosmetics. Select Sector upgrades include the Recycling Station, which recycles items into roaches at 50% of their value, the Extra Vendor (which brings an additional vendor to the sector's safe area), and Vendor Upgrades, which replaces a vendor in safe areas with one that provides higher-tier items. Some of the Global Upgrades include the Starter Loan (which allows for additional roach withdrawals at a run's start), the Biomod Oversupply that allows you to reroll perks at no cost once per station, and the Permanent Inventory unlock Pouch Trinket.

In addition to the above, the major Anniversary Update for White Knuckle also adds in a variety of fresh content, including a New Challenge Map, new Score Calculation mechanics, and a new Competitive Mode for all speedrunners and other obsessives, which limits perks to a smaller pool that are speedrun viable and sets all facility unlocks to true, removing metaprogression components.

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