No Straight Roads Is Coming To Nintendo Switch & Xbox One

Sold Out and Metronomik announced this morning that No Straight Roads will be headed to Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The game had already been announced for the PS4 as well as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store for PC. Now it will be out on all three major consoles and PC the same day on June 30th, 2020. What's more, the company announced a new Collector's Edition which will come with some awesome goodies for those who love video games based around music. This will include an exclusive double-sided vinyl LP of the soundtrack, a 64-page The Art of NSR artbook, official NSR drumsticks, and a funky presentation box. The game itself was directed by Wan Hazmer, the lead game designer of Final Fantasy XV, and Daim Dziauddin, the concept artist of Street Fighter V. You can read more about the Switch version below, along with other details, screenshots, and the trailer.

"Fans have been asking for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of No Straight Roads since day one, so we're incredibly excited to bring the game to those platforms simultaneously with the PS4 and PC versions this June," said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Sold Out. "We can't wait for players to embrace their inner rock star this summer with this musical adventure on their platform of choice."

The Nintendo Switch version of No Straight Roads includes additional features designed to take advantage of the console's unique functionality, including: Exclusive Assist Mode – Partner up with an additional local player to take control of the Elliegator, a secret alligator assistant who can help players in battle by picking up items, transforming props and calling in useful bonuses.

3-Player Co-Op – Played in conjunction with the game's co-op mode, Assist Mode lets up to three local players experience No Straight Roads' music-based action together, only on Nintendo Switch.

Touchscreen Support – Use the Nintendo Switch system's touchscreen to transform props and pick up items.

Single Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ Controller Play – Play through the entire game using a single Joy-Con, or pass the second Joy-Con to a friend to play in couch co-op.