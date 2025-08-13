Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ancient Well Entertainment, No Tithe For Olaf

No Tithe For Olaf Announced For 2026 Steam Release

No Tithe for Olaf was annoucned today,m as the single-player tower defense roguelite will be released for Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary No Tithe For Olaf is a humorous single-player tower defense roguelite set in 17th-century Norway.

Defend your farm from the King's taxmen using 12 quirky, upgradeable towers and creative strategies.

Each run features procedurally generated maps, unique enemies, and evolving modifiers for replayability.

Enjoy roguelite progression, streamlined resources, and satirical storytelling from an indie dev team.

Indie game developer and publisher Ancient Well Entertainment has revealed their latest game, as No Tithe For Olaf has been announced for next year. The game offers a different take on the tower defense genre as you will defend your farms against the Kingʼs tax collectors, as they blend in rogielite mechanic with a bit of humor. You can check out the first trailer above showing off the fun art style and more, along with more info from the developers, as the game is currently being planned for a 2026 release on PC via Steam.

No Tithe For Olaf

No Tithe For Olaf is a humorous single-player tower defense roguelite, developed by a small and promising Norwegian/Swedish indie team that also doubles as a band. The game blends quirky gameplay, eccentric towers, and satirical storytelling set in 17th-century Norway.

Procedurally Generated Tower Defense – Each map has a unique layout. Optimize your defense around procedurally generated paths. Every farm is different, and your defense is only as big as your rebellion, so position your towers wisely!

– Each map has a unique layout. Optimize your defense around procedurally generated paths. Every farm is different, and your defense is only as big as your rebellion, so position your towers wisely! Unconventional Towers – Build 12 unique and unconventional towers like Manure Carts, Lambasting Crones, and suspiciously welcoming Taverns – all customizable with addons and ultimate upgrades.

– Build 12 unique and unconventional towers like Manure Carts, Lambasting Crones, and suspiciously welcoming Taverns – all customizable with addons and ultimate upgrades. Crafty Taxmen – 15+ enemies, each with their own unique strategies for claiming the Kings Tithe.

– 15+ enemies, each with their own unique strategies for claiming the Kings Tithe. Streamlined Economy – Build towers with Produce, staff them with Rebels, and upgrade your capabilities with Farmerʼs Wit. Three resources deeply intertwined with all of the gameʼs mechanics keep things deceptively simple, but with room to plan and optimize.

– Build towers with Produce, staff them with Rebels, and upgrade your capabilities with Farmerʼs Wit. Three resources deeply intertwined with all of the gameʼs mechanics keep things deceptively simple, but with room to plan and optimize. Roguelite Elements – New challenges each time you play! Wrest victory from many defeats as you gradually improve your overall defenses and abilities through upgrades that carry over from rebellion to rebellion.

– New challenges each time you play! Wrest victory from many defeats as you gradually improve your overall defenses and abilities through upgrades that carry over from rebellion to rebellion. Royal Whims – The Kings New Year's-speech also brings creative new taxes, and keep each run fresh and unique with run modifiers.

