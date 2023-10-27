Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout Launches Season 2: Battle For The Port

Arena Breakout players will see the launch of Season 2 this morning, as you'll fight to control the port with a ton of new content.

Tencent Games and MoreFun Studios have officially launched the latest season for Arena Breakout this morning, as Season 2: Battle For The Port is now live. The new season brings with it a huge port map, with a ton of space to cover and new possibilities for players to get entangled with each other. The map also adds a new boss fight for you to contend with, and the new Storm Warning mode. Plus, the season brings with it the special Halloween Event! We have more dev notes on it and the latest trailers below.

"The Battle For The Port update includes the highly anticipated Storm Warning Mode, which challenges players to overcome fog and other dynamic weather effects; new weapons such as the AN94, AEK, and ACE31 assault rifles, the auto DP12 shotgun, and the nasty M300 revolver, all fully customizable; and the new Port map, that introduces dangerous urban warfare via abandoned buildings, underground passageways, bombed-out avenues, and more. Lastly, operatives are ordered to eliminate Arena Breakout's new boss, the ruthless and resourceful former Kamona Navy Commander Derwin Pan. Reports suggest Pan's assassination of the Admiral Chief of Navy Operations was due to the intentional scuttling of a Kamona warship named the King."

"Pan held the rank of captain during his service aboard The King and was well-regarded for keeping his forces prepared. When confronted, Pan is known to travel with two to three well-equipped bodyguards and will use scoot-and-shoot tactics during battle. He and his fellow defectors are to be executed on sight. In tandem with the massive Season 2 update, Arena Breakout has brought a host of treats for players to enjoy in celebration of Halloween! Operatives can get into the spirit with Halloween-themed login goodies, dress up their weapons and gear with festive jack-o'-lantern skins, and grab the deadly Halloween Sickle. Don't miss out on these limited-time goodies – they'll vanish like ghosts on November 19."

