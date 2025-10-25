Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: HeroQuest, HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar, Market Fresh

Avalon Hill Reveals Market Fresh & A New HeroQuest Pack

Avalon Hill did a two-in-one announcement, as they revealed HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar, while also revealing the game Market Fresh

Article Summary Avalon Hill announces the new strategic tile game Market Fresh, launching in January 2026.

HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack makes a comeback with updated content for March 2026.

Market Fresh lets players compete as market vendors, stacking produce and blocking rivals for points.

Wizards of Morcar expansion offers 10 quests, new miniatures, and classic HeroQuest fantasy action.

Avalon Hill made two reveal announcements this week, as they showed off a new game and a new pack for HeroQuest. First, the new title is Market Fresh, where you and other players are essentially farmers' market types who are competing against each other to have the best shop for people to check out. Meanwhile, the HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack is making a return for the modernized version of the tabletop title, bringing more sorcery and chicanery to the game. We have more details about both below as they arrive in early 2026.

Market Fresh (January 2026)

Prepare to go head-to-head with fellow farmers in Market Fresh, the strategic tile-placement game of market mastery! Build the most successful stand by stacking produce crates in your shopfront, maximizing your stock, and shutting competitors out of the market along the way. Earn points with every crate you add, and stack higher to score more – but watch out as market space quickly runs out as the competition heats up! Designed by award-winning designers Michael Kiesling and Wolfgang Kramer, this new tile game features an engaging story, mental depth, beautiful custom artwork, and endless replayability. Inside the box players will find 1 Market Board, 4 Shopfront Boards, 66 Plastic Produce Crates, 44 Farmer Tiles, 8 Point Vouchers, 4 Plastic Score Cubes, and 1 Game Guide.

HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar (March 2026)

In 2026, the HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack returns, pitting players against the realm's most feared wielders of Dread Magic – the Wizards of Morcar! The expansion pack will feature 10 quests – 5 based on the original 1991 iteration and 5 new quests. A classic tale returns – Loretome has foreseen the alliance of the realm's most powerful wizards, all of whom have agreed to do Zargon's dark bidding. This time, Zargon seeks the legendary magic of 1,000 Dread sorcerers locked away in the High Alter of the Northern Dread Wastes. Gather your group and work to stop Zargon from getting his hands on the power, or he will be unstoppable. Along with the 10 perilous quests, this fantasy expansion pack features 27 finely detailed miniatures, 64 game cards, a cardboard tile sheet, and a game guide. HeroQuest Game System or HeroQuest First Light required to play, sold separately.

