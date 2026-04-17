Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eerie Guest Studios, Hello Neighbor 3, Nikita Kolesnikov

Hello Neighbor 3: Pre-Alpha Test Launches on Steam Today

Hello Neighbor 3 has a new Pre-Alpha test available right now, as the series' original creator, Nikita Kolesnikov, returns to the survival horror stealth franchise.

Article Summary Hello Neighbor 3 Pre-Alpha launches on Steam, with the original creator Nikita Kolesnikov returning.

Explore the eerie town of Raven Brooks in a darker, more suspenseful survival horror experience.

New narrative and objective system balances free-roam exploration with story-driven gameplay.

Expanded map, revamped character behaviors, and seamless loop-based progression debut in Pre-Alpha.

Eerie Guest Studios and tinyBuild Games have launched the Pre-Alpha test for the highly anticipated survival horror stealth franchise sequel, Hello Neighbor 3. This new entry marks the return of the original series creator, Nikita Kolesnikov, as they have taken this in an even darker direction. The test will give players a chance to experience an early build of the title without giving too much away, while they collect info on how it performs. We have the latest dev diary here to show off more of what you'll see as the Pre-Alpha is now live on Steam.

Return To The Thrilling Chase Of Hello Neighbor 3 In The Latest Pre-Alpha Test

Welcome to Raven Brooks, a cozy yet half-abandoned ghost town with sinister undertones. Looking for a change of scenery? Perhaps a cozy, not-at-all-strange neighborhood? Come on down to Raven Brooks for this Pre-Alpha test, offering a glimpse into Hello Neighbor 3's core narrative and gameplay. Every nook and cranny from the build is part of its complete canon story, including the reveal of the new Protagonist. That's you! Whether this is players' first time meeting the Neighbor or if they have been watching from across the street, Eerie Guest and Nikita Kolesnikov designed Hello Neighbor 3 to serve as the best entry point in the beloved horror franchise, requiring no prior knowledge of the series to enjoy the neighborhood.

Arrive in Raven Brooks on a corporate mission: find the missing employee who is the only person who knows the whereabouts of a very important report. However, what begins as a routine search quickly unravels into something far more unsettling. Locals make no secret of their distrust of the corporation, and you will soon learn that in Ravens Brook, disappearances are anything but rare. This Pre-Alpha introduces a new objective system providing guidance through the narrative while preserving the Hello Neighbor series' free-roam spirit. Loop-based progression replaces the pressure of speedrunning: when a loop ends, it restarts seamlessly with objectives and collected knowledge carrying over.

Character behavior has been overhauled to feel more deliberate and predictable, with sneaking working better than ever. The Raven Brooks map has also been expanded with new locations, items, and visual upgrades. Oh, and get ready to meet the Neighbor for the first time!

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