Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Bulbasaur Illustration

Yoriyuki Ikegami tells the story of Bulbasaur's evolution & rise to power through Illustration Rares in Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Bulbasaur and Ivysaur Illustration Rares from this set.

Earlier, we showed off the Venusaur Special Illustration Rare ex. Like the other complete Illustration Rare lines we have seen in the Scarlet & Violet era, a single artist carries the Pokémon through the story of its evolution in these cards. In this case, Yoriyuki Ikegami initially depicts Bulbasaur dozing in a leafy green forest or jungle. The Ivysaur Illustration Rare takes the Pokémon to the pond, where it marvels at its reflection now that it has evolved. The line culminates with Venusaur in a forest bursting with color, showing that it has spread colorful plants now that it has immense power.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

