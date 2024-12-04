NosTale has revealed the latest content coming to the game, as Act 4 – The Frozen Crown will be released sometime in December
NosTale Announces New 2024 Holiday Update Coming Soon
NosTale has revealed the latest content coming to the game, as Act 4 – The Frozen Crown will be released sometime in December
- Explore NosTale's revamped Act 4 – The Frozen Crown for new PvP adventures.
- Rework of Reputation System offers competitive monthly rankings and rewards.
- Face the fierce new PvP boss, Frostbite Amarok, and earn rare loot.
- Celebrate in-game Christmas and New Year events with special quests and raids.
Gameforge has revealed the next piece of content coming to NosTale this month, as Act 4 – The Frozen Crown will arrive sometime soon. As you can see from the list below, you're getting new story content, a rework of Reputation, a new PvP Boss, a Shell Upgrade system, and more. We have the finer details below as the team failed to give a proper release date for the content, only saying it would be out sometime in December.
NosTale: Act 4 – The Frozen Crown
Gameforge's NosTale team has focused on transforming Act 4 – The Frozen Crown, once the game's most popular PvP (player versus player) area, to make it even more rewarding and engaging again for players, especially those with high-level characters. The revamp addresses current imbalances and exploits, such as, for example, reputation farming, while introducing exclusive titles and rewards for Act 4 challengers. Act 4: The Frozen Crown – The Legend Reborn also introduces NosTale's popular Christmas and New Year's events, allowing players to celebrate the holidays in-game with special raids, daily quests, and seasonal rewards.
- Revitalized Act 4 – The Frozen Crown: This PvP area has been transformed to appeal to all players, including those with Champion-level characters. A newly designed Contribution Point system and monthly reset will enhance the competitive experience, offering exclusive titles and items to top players.
- Reputation System Rework: Reputation earned within the current month will contribute to the ranking, which will reset monthly. Act 4 will no longer impact the overall reputation ranking, and players can enjoy an expanded system with a new cap of 1 billion points. Monthly rewards will be distributed based on players' standings.
- New PvP Boss – Frostbite Amarok: Introducing NosTale's new world boss: Frostbite Amarok, a formidable foe appearing in Act 4's "Amarok's Hideout." With set spawn times on weekdays, this boss promises engaging battles and rare loot for those who participate.
- Champion Level Raids: 4 newly balanced raids have been added for Champion-level players, giving high-level characters the challenges and rewards they seek, including valuable materials and unique upgrades.
- Shell Upgrade System: The new upgrade system enhances equipment, with items like Shell Stabilizers and Shell Powder introduced to enable progressive shell upgrades, keeping gear competitive.
- Holiday Festivities – Christmas and New Year Events: Players can dive into the holiday spirit with beloved events like the Snowman and Maru Raids, Winter Daily Quests, and the New Year's login bonuses.
