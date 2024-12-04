Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: NosTale

NosTale Announces New 2024 Holiday Update Coming Soon

NosTale has revealed the latest content coming to the game, as Act 4 – The Frozen Crown will be released sometime in December

Rework of Reputation System offers competitive monthly rankings and rewards.

Face the fierce new PvP boss, Frostbite Amarok, and earn rare loot.

Celebrate in-game Christmas and New Year events with special quests and raids.

Gameforge has revealed the next piece of content coming to NosTale this month, as Act 4 – The Frozen Crown will arrive sometime soon. As you can see from the list below, you're getting new story content, a rework of Reputation, a new PvP Boss, a Shell Upgrade system, and more. We have the finer details below as the team failed to give a proper release date for the content, only saying it would be out sometime in December.

NosTale: Act 4 – The Frozen Crown

Gameforge's NosTale team has focused on transforming Act 4 – The Frozen Crown, once the game's most popular PvP (player versus player) area, to make it even more rewarding and engaging again for players, especially those with high-level characters. The revamp addresses current imbalances and exploits, such as, for example, reputation farming, while introducing exclusive titles and rewards for Act 4 challengers. Act 4: The Frozen Crown – The Legend Reborn also introduces NosTale 's popular Christmas and New Year's events, allowing players to celebrate the holidays in-game with special raids, daily quests, and seasonal rewards.

Revitalized Act 4 – The Frozen Crown: This PvP area has been transformed to appeal to all players, including those with Champion-level characters. A newly designed Contribution Point system and monthly reset will enhance the competitive experience, offering exclusive titles and items to top players.

This PvP area has been transformed to appeal to all players, including those with Champion-level characters. A newly designed Contribution Point system and monthly reset will enhance the competitive experience, offering exclusive titles and items to top players. Reputation System Rework: Reputation earned within the current month will contribute to the ranking, which will reset monthly. Act 4 will no longer impact the overall reputation ranking, and players can enjoy an expanded system with a new cap of 1 billion points. Monthly rewards will be distributed based on players' standings.

Reputation earned within the current month will contribute to the ranking, which will reset monthly. Act 4 will no longer impact the overall reputation ranking, and players can enjoy an expanded system with a new cap of 1 billion points. Monthly rewards will be distributed based on players' standings. New PvP Boss – Frostbite Amarok: Introducing NosTale 's new world boss: Frostbite Amarok, a formidable foe appearing in Act 4's "Amarok's Hideout." With set spawn times on weekdays, this boss promises engaging battles and rare loot for those who participate.

Introducing 's new world boss: Frostbite Amarok, a formidable foe appearing in Act 4's "Amarok's Hideout." With set spawn times on weekdays, this boss promises engaging battles and rare loot for those who participate. Champion Level Raids: 4 newly balanced raids have been added for Champion-level players, giving high-level characters the challenges and rewards they seek, including valuable materials and unique upgrades.

4 newly balanced raids have been added for Champion-level players, giving high-level characters the challenges and rewards they seek, including valuable materials and unique upgrades. Shell Upgrade System: The new upgrade system enhances equipment, with items like Shell Stabilizers and Shell Powder introduced to enable progressive shell upgrades, keeping gear competitive.

The new upgrade system enhances equipment, with items like Shell Stabilizers and Shell Powder introduced to enable progressive shell upgrades, keeping gear competitive. Holiday Festivities – Christmas and New Year Events: Players can dive into the holiday spirit with beloved events like the Snowman and Maru Raids, Winter Daily Quests, and the New Year's login bonuses.

